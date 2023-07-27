^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Whether you live in a heritage home or a new build, home is usually where the heart is and data released by Canstar’s 2023 Insurer of the Year has revealed where in Australia our oldest homes are situated.

Ten years of Budget Direct’s home insurance quote data shows that New South Wales has the greatest share of old homes 1 with 42.30 per cent.

Given it was the first Australian state to have been settled, it’s not a huge surprise.

Victoria follows not too far behind holding a 34.05 per cent share of the country’s oldest homes. Then it is Queensland (9.2%), South Australia (8.41%), Tasmania (3.57%), Western Australia (2.16%) and the Northern Territory (0.05%) rounding out the list.

“When we delve into the suburbs with the oldest homes, the NSW suburb of Paddington has the largest share, with 2.39 per cent of homes there built prior to the 1900s,” says Budget Direct’s Chief Growth Officer, Jonathan Kerr.

“The Sydney suburbs of Newtown (1.58%), Surry Hills (1.37%), Balmain (1.29%) and Redfern (1.14%) round out the top five for Australia’s biggest city.”

And while NSW might have more old homes, QLD has the suburbs with the highest concentration of aged houses.

Six of the country’s top 10 suburbs with the oldest average home age call the Sunshine State home.

When looking at the suburbs with the oldest homes on average, the South Australian suburb of Torrensville comes out on top.

The average age of homes in this bustling suburb three kilometres from the Adelaide CBD, is 87.8 years old.

Queensland’s Ipswich comes in second, with the average age of homes there sitting at 82.6 years.

Homes in East Geelong, Victoria on average are 81.1 years old, while East Toowoomba (QLD) and Clovelly in NSW round out the top five oldest suburbs with the average ages sitting at 79.3 and 78 years respectively.

East Ipswich (QLD), Mount Morgan (QLD), Ascot Vale (VIC), Gordon Park (QLD) and Ascot (QLD) round out the top 10 with the average age of homes in these suburbs ranging from between 72.8 and 69.2 years.

“We’ve all heard the phrase the older the better. Well in this case we certainly acknowledge that homes in these suburbs have stood the test of time,” Mr Kerr added.

It’s worth noting that the age of a property can have a bearing on home insurance, and that’s why it’s important to know if your home is classified as a heritage-listed dwelling as this may have an effect on insurance protection cover.

On the other end of the scale, Budget Direct also ran the numbers on its youngest suburbs by state.

The Queensland suburb of Banya is Australia’s baby with the average home just 6 months old. Victoria and New South Wales are slightly more mature, each state having three suburbs each in the top 10.

Find out more

For more information, you can visit: Where are Australia’s oldest homes?

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411, Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Rd, Toowong 4066) on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 5 86 353.

Because we don’t know your financial needs, we can’t advise if this insurance will suit you. Please consider your needs, the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Key Fact Sheets when deciding to buy insurance. Subject to meeting underwriting criteria.

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