Budget Direct launches Bushfire Recovery Fund with grants of up to $20,000 to assist with the long term recovery of communities affected by bushfires.

In an effort to help communities affected by the current bushfire crisis impacting large parts of Australian communities, Budget Direct has today launched Budget Direct’s Bushfire Recovery Fund.

The Budget Direct Bushfire Recovery Fund will enable community groups or organisations who meet the eligibility criteria to apply for a grant up to the maximum value of $20,000.

The grants are designed to assist in the longer-term recovery of community organisations directly impacted by the recent bushfires who may require assistance to repair or replace damaged facilities and/or equipment that aren’t covered by insurance.

Budget Direct Chief Executive Officer John Myler said during a disaster like the bushfires we know that communities are greatly impacted and have difficulty recovering, where there is a lack of adequate support or insurance cover in place to help with the costs.

“For community groups or organisations who find themselves in this position, we want to reach out and provide support where we can.”

The grants will enable communities who need to replace or repair; property, facilities or equipment which have been lost or damaged by the bushfires which aren’t covered by insurance, during this bushfire season, said Mr Myler.

Applications for a Grant from the six-figure fund, must be submitted online by 5pm AEDT on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 (Application Deadline) using the Application Form which is available via the Budget Direct website.

Terms & Conditions apply, subject to applicant eligibility criteria.