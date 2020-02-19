^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct launches Bushfire Recovery Fund with grants of up to $20,000 to assist with the long term recovery of communities affected by bushfires.

In an effort to help communities affected by the current bushfire crisis impacting large parts of Australian communities, Budget Direct has today launched Budget Direct’s Bushfire Recovery Fund.

The Budget Direct Bushfire Recovery Fund will enable community groups or organisations who meet the eligibility criteria to apply for a grant up to the maximum value of $20,000.

The grants are designed to assist in the longer-term recovery of community organisations directly impacted by the recent bushfires who may require assistance to repair or replace damaged facilities and/or equipment that aren’t covered by insurance.

Budget Direct Chief Executive Officer John Myler said during a disaster like the bushfires we know that communities are greatly impacted and have difficulty recovering, where there is a lack of adequate support or insurance cover in place to help with the costs.

“For community groups or organisations who find themselves in this position, we want to reach out and provide support where we can.”

The grants will enable communities who need to replace or repair; property, facilities or equipment which have been lost or damaged by the bushfires which aren’t covered by insurance, during this bushfire season, said Mr Myler.

Applications for a Grant from the six-figure fund, must be submitted online by 5pm AEDT on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 (Application Deadline) using the Application Form which is available via the Budget Direct website.

Terms & Conditions apply, subject to applicant eligibility criteria.

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

About us

Our Company Insurance Solved® Our awards Work for us Our giving Code of practice TV ads Media releases Our locations

Want your Insurance SolvedTM with Budget Direct?