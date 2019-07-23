For an unprecedented third year in a row, Budget Direct has won the prestigious Money magazine Insurer of the Year award, further cementing its position as one of Australia’s leading insurers.

Auto & General Holdings, Asia Pacific Group Managing Director & CEO Ram Kangatharan said, Budget Direct won the award again due to the quality of our features, benefits and services, combined with the outstanding value for money, we deliver for our customers.

“Winning this award for the third year in a row is a fantastic achievement and is a testament to our commitment of putting our customers first and incorporating their feedback to help improve their experience.”

“It is also the fifth time in the history of our business that we have won this highly coveted award, which is more than any other brand in Australia,” said Mr Kangatharan.

Budget Direct Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Kerr said “with the Insurance Solved platform taking hold, we’re in a great position to drive even faster growth through our award-winning insurance.”

This award follows Budget Direct’s recent win of Canstar’s 2019 National Award for Outstanding Value Car Insurance, in doing so winning that award for the 13th consecutive year. Additionally, in June Budget Direct also won Canstar’s Award for Most Satisfied Customers for Car Insurance and Home Insurance in NSW.