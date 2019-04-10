Insurance company Budget Direct powered by Auto & General, held its annual Act for Kids Charity Golf Day on Monday, with 92 players in attendance from different organisations at The Brisbane Golf Club.
Last year, more than $39,000 was raised at the event to help Act for Kids continue their mission to prevent and treat child abuse and neglect throughout Australia, this year the event raised an astonishing $145,000.
Auto & General Community Manager, Gerry O’Shaughnessy, said he is overwhelmed by the response and support received this year from proud sponsors who have dedicated their time and effort to this worthy cause.
“This is our fifth year supporting the Act for Kids charity and we are delighted to have had 30 business partners participate, with Optus being a major sponsor of the event,” said Mr O’Shaughnessy.
Auto & General is a proud Gold Sponsor for Act for Kids and throughout the year, the business raises money and awareness through events such as the Golf Day, employee workplace-giving, staff fundraising competitions and company donations.
Act for Kids Chief Executive Officer Dr Neil Carrington said they are absolutely blown away by the commitment and generosity of Auto & General and their business partners.
“A donation of this size is enough to provide close to 1,000 hours of integrated therapy for children that have been abused or neglected.”
“This donation will go directly to our integrated therapy program and will ultimately support around 80 children for an entire year, sadly the children we see often have complex issues as a direct result of the trauma they’ve experienced and require long-term support to overcome these issues.”
“Our relationship with Auto & General continues to go from strength to strength and we are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the entire organisation”, said Dr Carrington.
“Whether they are volunteering at our events, donating via their workplace giving program or providing pro bono support to our corporate team, the staff at Auto & General are so committed to helping our kids, it is truly heartwarming.”
Media Contacts
Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au