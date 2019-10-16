In a world first, Budget Direct’s new and improved Home & Contents Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) meets the WriteMark Plus Plain Language Standard.
Budget Direct has re-designed it’s Home & Contents Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) to improve the overall customer experience, making it easier for customers to read and understand what they are covered for and how to make a claim.
The new PDS achieved the WriteMark Plus standard for plain language. The ‘Plus’ is specifically awarded for documents that have been endorsed by customers through consumer testing. Budget Direct is leading the way by being the first insurer to be awarded the WriteMark Plus standard.
Budget Direct’s General Manger for Home Underwriting and Product, Andriy Kvyatkovskyy, said “we want our customers to feel confident in having their insurance policy with us and a key part of that is making sure they understand their cover.”
“We revised our previous Home & Contents PDS to reflect our customer experience principles that are focused on building trust.”
“We walked in their shoes to improve the language we use.”
Write’s Chief Executive, Lynda Harris said Budget Direct has done an incredible job with this policy document.
“They’ve shown they truly care about their customers by creating a beautifully simple document that tells the customer about their insurance policy in a clear and straightforward way. Congratulations on achieving WriteMark Plus!”
Multiple teams across the company contributed to bringing the vision to life. Budget Direct’s in-house design team worked alongside external consultants to develop new graphics and layout to make the PDS easy to read and follow.
When a document or website holds the WriteMark, it demonstrates to customers that the writing meets a very high standard of clear and open communication. To learn more about Budget Direct’s new Home & Contents PDS visit: https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/home-contents-insurance.html
Media Contacts
Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au