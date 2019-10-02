^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Budget Direct Home insurance has commissioned research into the financial health of Aussies, and the results turned up some distressing food for thought.

An alarming percentage of Australians have minimal financial safety nets in place and would be at risk of severe financial stress if they encountered problems that affected their ability to work or their pay.

This survey was conducted by Google Surveys in September 2019. The sample comprises 1,000 Australians aged 18 plus and distributed throughout Australia.

The Budget Direct Research revealed:

Q1. How would you deal with a major unexpected expense, such as $1,000 for an emergency room visit or car repair?

  • Less than half of surveyed Australian’s (45.4%) could cover an unexpected $1,000 emergency expense with their savings. This suggests they have little to no savings set aside, and an emergency expense of $1,000 would force more than one third of those Australian’s into unexpected debt.

  • 19.1% of respondents would reduce spending on non-essential items.

  • 15.7% of respondents would borrow from family or friends.

  • 12.6% of respondents would finance the cost with a credit card & pay it off.

  • 7.1% of respondents would take out a personal loan.

  • Older Australians (65+) are the most likely to be prepared for a major unexpected expense with 51.5% of respondents stating they would pay the cost from a savings account.

Q2. How long could you cover living expenses if you suddenly lost your job and the associated income?

  • More than half of respondents (55.5%) could only cover living expenses for up to 3 months. 18.7% of those respondents would only be able to cover living expenses for less than 2 weeks.

  • 31% of respondents could cover living expenses for longer than 6 months.

  • Again, older Australians are the most likely to be prepared for this scenario with more than half of those respondents (52%) being able to cover living expenses for longer than 6 months.

  • Younger Australians would be the most likely to struggle financially, with 47.6% of respondents aged 18-24 admitting they would only be able to cover living expenses for up to 1 month.

  • Male respondents could bear losing their associated income longer than females, with 36.3% of males being able to cover living expenses longer than 6 months, opposed to 25.6% of females.

Q3. Have you struggled to pay for any of the following in the last 12 months?

  • Almost 1 in 3 Australians surveyed have struggled to pay for the essentials, being such as food, housing, utilities or health care in the last 12 months (30.2%).

  • Australians aged 18-24 were most likely to struggle to pay the costs of food, utilities and housing in the last 12 months, with 44.1% of respondents in that age bracket admitting to having struggled to pay those costs.

  • The younger the respondent was, the more likely they were to say they had struggled financially in the past year, while the older the respondent was, the less likely they were to report they struggled to pay for everyday costs.

  • 10% of Australians surveyed have struggled to pay the costs of health/medical care in the last 12 months.

  • More than half of Australians surveyed who own a credit card also struggle to pay these essential costs.

Q4. Which of the following best describes your situation: If my employer had to delay my usual pay cycle by 2 days with no notice I would…

  • 43.1% of Australians surveyed would struggle financially if their pay was delayed by 2 days.

  • 18-24 year-olds were the most likely to borrow money with 19.3% admitting they would do so in this situation.

  • Older Australians (65+) were the most likely to be left under severe financial stress & hardship if their pay was delayed (20%).

Q5. Which of the following best describes your credit card situation?

  • 48% of respondents who own credit cards do not pay off their closing balance every month.

  • 18-24 year-olds were the most likely not to own a credit card, with 55.7% of respondents saying they don’t own one.

  • 35-44 year-olds were the most likely to have the highest credit card debt, with 22.1% of respondents saying the have more than $5,000 overdue in credit card debt.

  • Males were significantly more likely to own a credit card, with 66.4% of male respondents owning one, opposed to 56.6% of female respondents who own a credit card.

  • Males were also more likely to have large amounts of credit card debt, with 16.2% of respondents. admitting to having more than $5,000 overdue in credit card debt, opposed to 11.8% of female respondents.

Note to Editors

This survey was conducted by Google Survey in September 2019. The sample comprises 1,000 Aussies aged 18 plus and distributed throughout Australia. This research was commissioned by https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/home-contents-insurance.html

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

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