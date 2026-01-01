Meet our Authors
Anna C Madrigal
Content Writer
Anna is a content writer at Budget Direct. In the past, she has written website copy for a variety of B2B and B2C websites. Now, with a love for creative writing and a fascination with digital media, she uses both backgrounds to create insightful and informative copy for Budget Direct. She graduated from UQ with a double degree in Communications and an Extended Major in Creative Writing.Latest Articles from Anna
Isabella Stephan
Content Writer
Isabella is a content writer at Budget Direct, bringing her year's worth of lifestyle writing, editorial and public relations experience to the role. Bella has refined her writing over the last five years through her undergraduate degree in Journalism and post-graduate certificate in Writing, Editing and Publishing at the University of Queensland.Latest Articles from Isabella
Tom Stefanou
SEO & Content Strategist
Tom is an SEO and Content Strategist at Budget Direct. He has worked on content marketing and strategy with clients in the trades, finance, legal, and e-commerce industries. He graduated from Queensland University of Technology in 2017 with a Bachelor of Media and Communications, majoring in Marketing.Latest Articles from Tom