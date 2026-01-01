Travel Insurance for Existing Medical Conditions

What is an Existing Medical Condition?
An "Existing Medical Condition" means a disease, illness, medical or dental condition or physical defect that, at the relevant time, meets any one of the following:
- Your disease, illness or condition has required an emergency department visit, hospitalisation or day surgery procedure within the last 12 months
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Your disease, illness or condition requires:
- Prescription medication from a qualified medical practitioner
- Regular review or check-ups
- Ongoing medication for treatment or risk factor control
- Consultation with a specialist
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Your disease, illness or condition has:
- Been medically documented involving the brain, circulatory system, heart, kidneys, liver, respiratory system or cancer
- Required surgery involving the abdomen, back, brain, joints or spine that required at least an overnight stay in hospital
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Your disease, illness or condition is:
- Chronic or ongoing (whether chronic or otherwise) and medically documented
- Under investigation pending diagnosis
- Pending test results
The definition of "relevant time" for Single Trip policies means the time of issue of the policy, while "relevant time" for Annual Multi-Trip policies means the first time at which any part of the relevant trip is paid for or the time at which the policy is issued, whichever occurs last.