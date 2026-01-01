Travel Insurance for Existing Medical Conditions

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Travel Insurance for Existing Medical Conditions

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance, you can get automatic cover for existing medical conditions such as acne, ADHD, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and migraines and other conditions including high blood pressure, asthma, epilepsy and more if you meet all of the criteria outlined in the PDS.

Having automatic cover for common medical conditions while you're travelling overseas may help you cover the cost of unforeseen medical treatments, prevent any further harm due to your condition and put your mind at ease.

What is an Existing Medical Condition?

An "Existing Medical Condition" means a disease, illness, medical or dental condition or physical defect that, at the relevant time, meets any one of the following:

  • Your disease, illness or condition has required an emergency department visit, hospitalisation or day surgery procedure within the last 12 months
  • Your disease, illness or condition requires:
    • Prescription medication from a qualified medical practitioner
    • Regular review or check-ups
    • Ongoing medication for treatment or risk factor control
    • Consultation with a specialist
  • Your disease, illness or condition has:
    • Been medically documented involving the brain, circulatory system, heart, kidneys, liver, respiratory system or cancer
    • Required surgery involving the abdomen, back, brain, joints or spine that required at least an overnight stay in hospital
  • Your disease, illness or condition is:
    • Chronic or ongoing (whether chronic or otherwise) and medically documented
    • Under investigation pending diagnosis
    • Pending test results

The definition of "relevant time" for Single Trip policies means the time of issue of the policy, while "relevant time" for Annual Multi-Trip policies means the first time at which any part of the relevant trip is paid for or the time at which the policy is issued, whichever occurs last.

Existing Medical Conditions We Automatically Cover*

The following Existing Medical Conditions are automatically covered by Budget Direct Travel Insurance.

  • Acne
  • ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder)
  • Bell's Palsy
  • Bunions
  • Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
  • Coeliac Disease
  • Congenital Blindness
  • Congenital Deafness
  • Goitre
  • Graves' Disease
  • Gout
  • Hiatus Hernia
  • Migraine
  • Plantar fasciitis
  • Raynaud's disease
  • Stenosing Tenosynovitis also known as trigger finger
  • Urinary Incontinence

The following Existing Medical Conditions are automatically covered by Budget Direct Travel Insurance. However, they require you to meet some additional criteria. Please see the Combined FSG/PDS for details.

  • Allergy
  • Anxiety
  • Asthma
  • Cataracts or Glaucoma
  • Depression
  • Ear Grommets
  • Epilepsy
  • Gastric Reflux
  • Hip Replacement
  • Hip Resurfacing
  • Hypercholesterolaemia (high cholesterol)
  • Hypertension (high blood pressure)
  • Knee Replacement
  • Peptic or gastric ulcer
  • Pregnancy (limits apply)
  • Shoulder Replacement
  • Skin cancer
  • Underactive or overactive thyroid

*Providing you meet the criteria outlined in the Combined FSG/PDS.

Existing Medical Conditions We Need to Assess

The following Existing Medical Conditions may be covered by Budget Direct Travel Insurance depending on the results of a health assessment. Please see the Combined FSG/PDS for details.

  • Chronic lung conditions including Chronic bronchitis, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Emphysema or Pulmonary Fibrosis.
  • Cardiovascular Diseases including aneurysms, angina, cardiac arrhythmias (disturbances in your heart's rhythm), cardiomyopathy, cerebrovascular accident (also known as CVA or a stroke), previous heart surgery (including valve replacements, bypass surgery or stents), myocardial infarction (also known as a heart attack) or transient ischaemic attack (TIA).
  • Reduced immunity due to a medical condition or medical treatment.

Existing Medical Conditions We Don't Cover

The following Existing Medical Conditions are not covered by Budget Direct Travel Insurance. Please see the Combined FSG/PDS for details.

  • Conditions involving drug or alcohol dependency
  • Travel booked or undertaken against the advice of a qualified medical practitioner
  • Routine or cosmetic medical or dental treatment or surgery during your journey, even if you have an approved existing medical condition.
  • Conditions you are travelling for to seek advice, treatment or review and participating in clinical trials
  • Medical conditions that are undiagnosed or awaiting a specialist's opinion

Can I get travel insurance if I have an existing medical condition?

Yes, you can still get Travel Insurance cover if you have an existing medical condition. Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers a range of existing medical conditions automatically (subject to the criteria in the PDS).

For other existing medical conditions, you can complete a health assessment at the same time you get your quote. If approved, an additional premium may apply.

Check the Combined FSG/PDS for more information about existing medical conditions and what the policy covers.

Completing a Health Assessment

Before you complete a health assessment, you should:

  • Know the name of your medical condition.
  • Know the name of the medication for your medical condition.
  • Disclose relevant information that can help us assess your condition's risk, for example, your medical history, ongoing complications or an underlying medical condition.

After the assessment, we will provide you with an outcome. If your health assessment is approved, you may pay an additional premium for your existing medical conditions.

Find the Right Coverage for Your Existing Medical Conditions

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our most extensive international Travel Insurance policy can provide cover for our full list of benefits and entitles you to our maximum benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects - Up to $10,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses
  • Overseas dental expenses - Up to $2,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs - Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess - Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Essential Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our essential international travel policy provides cover for fundamental benefits and entitles you to generous benefit limits.

  • Luggage and personal effects - Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses
  • Overseas dental expenses - Up to $1,000
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs - Up to $5,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess - Up to $4,000
Get a Quote
Essential Travel Insurance

Basic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our basic level of cover for international travel provides cover for an $Unlimited* amount of overseas emergency medical and hospital expenses.

  • Luggage and personal effects - Up to $2,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • $Unlimited* overseas medical expenses benefit, including COVID-19 related medical expenses
  • Overseas dental expenses - Up to $500
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs
  • Rental vehicle excess
Get a Quote
Basic Travel Insurance

Domestic Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our Domestic Travel Insurance policy covers you for your travel within Australia and includes cover for cancellation and amendment fees, and luggage and personal effects.

  • Luggage and personal effects - Up to $5,000 (sub-limits apply)
  • Travel amendment or cancellation costs - Up to $10,000 (or the amount you choose) per policy
  • Rental vehicle excess - Up to $10,000
Get a Quote
Domestic Travel Insurance

Cruise Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our Cruise Travel Insurance can cover cruises overseas or outside Australian Coastal Waters. Cruise Cover is available on international Comprehensive, Essential and Basic plans. Additional premium applies.

  • Onboard medical costs (including if you're diagnosed with COVID-19) - $Unlimited*. Cover will not exceed 12 months from the onset of illness, injury or condition.
  • Onboard dental costs - Up to $2,000
  • Ship-to-shore medical cover - $Unlimited*
Get a Quote
Cruise Travel Insurance

Snow Sports Travel Insurance

15%^ OFF

When you get a quote and buy a new policy online

Our Snow Sports Travel Insurance can cover you against loss or injury when you participate in amateur and recreational winter sports and activities including snowboarding and skiing. Additional premium applies.

  • On-Piste** snow skiing
  • On-Piste** snowboarding
  • On-Piste** snowmobiling
  • Cross country skiing
Get a Quote
Snow Sports Travel Insurance

*Where '$Unlimited' is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.
**On-Piste means on a marked trail or slope prepared for skiing or snowboarding within a boundary of the ski field or ski resort and user per any regulations.
Medical cover will not exceed 12 months from onset. Terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions apply. Please check the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Overseas Medical Expenses and Emergency Assistance

With Budget Direct Travel Insurance Cover, you have 24/7 access to a network of doctors, nurses, case managers and travel agents.

Depending on your needs, we can help you:

  • Find a medical facility and monitor your medical care
  • Pay medical bills (if your claim is approved)
  • Keep travelling or get home
  • Deal with lost passports, travel documents and credit cards
  • Change your travel plans
Overseas Emergency Assistance

Get a Quote Online and Save 15%^

Get a quote online - it's quick and easy. If you get a quote and buy a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy online, you'll receive a 15%^ discount.

Get a Quote

How to Make a Claim

If your trip didn't go entirely to plan and you need to make a claim on your Budget Direct Travel Insurance, we're here to help. Having your details, receipts and documents from the trip on hand can also make it easier to claim.

Make a Claim

24/7 Claims

With Budget Direct, you can conveniently make a claim online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Or you can call us at 1300 792 001 within Australia or +61 2 8907 5079 overseas.

Find Out More

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct Travel Insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS for further details.

Existing Medical Conditions FAQs

What does travel insurance cover?

Travel insurance can cover the financial costs of a wide range of unforeseen accidents or incidents on your trip.

Budget Direct Travel Insurance covers:

  • Overseas medical expenses – $Unlimited cover amount (for up to 12 months from the onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of unforeseen emergency medical and hospital treatment overseas if you become sick, ill or injured.
  • Amendment or cancellation costs (up to the policy limit or cover chosen, whichever is the higher) – the cost of prepaid travel tickets, hotels, tours or other travel-related expenses which are non-refundable in case you’re forced to call off or reschedule your trip due to an insured event (such as an unforeseen illness or injury). Does not apply to the Basic plan.
  • Luggage and personal effects - the cost of repairing, replacing or reimbursing you for your belongings if they are lost, stolen or damaged. Limits and sub-limits apply. Depreciation only applies to items more than 2 years old.
  • Additional expenses - additional transport and accommodation expenses if your trip is disrupted or cut short due to an insured event.

For full details, including the terms, conditions, limits, sub-limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Combined FSG/PDS.

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured.

How much does travel insurance cost?

The cost of travel insurance depends on a number of factors, including your:

  • Area of travel - higher risk areas cost more
  • Departure date and trip duration - the longer until you depart and the longer your trip duration, the higher the cost may be
  • Age - higher risk age groups cost more
  • Travel Insurance Plan - an international Comprehensive policy, which provides more cover, costs more than an international Essential or Basic policy or a Domestic policy
  • Excess - the higher the excess you choose, the lower the cost may be
  • Cruise cover - an additional premium applies
  • Cancellation cover - as an optional cover, you can choose your own level of cancellation cover and the more cancellation cover you require, the higher the cost may be
  • Cover for existing medical conditions and pregnancy (where available) - an additional premium may apply if a medical assessment is completed and we accept your cover
  • Upgrading to optional cover (where available) - an additional premium applies

Get a quote and see how much it would cost to insure your next trip.

Is pregnancy covered by travel insurance?

Pregnancy may be covered by your travel insurance policy. There are restrictions that apply to claims arising in any way from the pregnancy.

Restrictions pregnant travellers need to be aware of are:

  • Cover is only provided for serious, unexpected pregnancy complications that occur up until the 24th week of pregnancy i.e. up to 23 weeks, 6 days. (Gestational age is measured in weeks and days and is calculated from the last known date of your menstrual period or calculated from staging ultrasound.)
  • Childbirth is not covered.
  • Costs relating to the health or care of a newborn child are not covered, irrespective of the stage of pregnancy when the child is born.

Additionally, you may need to apply for cover for your pregnancy if:

You may need to apply for cover for your pregnancy if:

  • There have been complications with this pregnancy or a previous pregnancy;
  • You have a multiple pregnancy e.g. twins or triplets; or
  • The conception was medically assisted e.g. using assisted fertility treatment including hormone therapies or IVF.

Pregnant travellers should carefully read the Combined FGS/PDS to learn more about limitations that may apply to cover and determine if the product is appropriate for them.

Does travel insurance cover medical and hospital expenses overseas?

Yes, all of Budget Direct’s international Travel Insurance plans – Comprehensive, Essential and Basic – include an $Unlimited* cover amount (for up to 12 months from onset of the illness, condition or injury) for the cost of overseas medical expenses including:

  • Emergency medical treatment
  • Ambulance transportation
  • Surgery and hospital costs
  • Emergency repatriation/evacuation

*Where ‘$Unlimited’ is used here, it means that there is no capped dollar sum insured. There is no cover for any medical, dental or hospital expenses in Australia.

See all Travel FAQs

Make a claim

24/7 emergency contacts

smartraveller.gov.au