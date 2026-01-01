Can I cancel my life insurance policy?

If you’re looking to cancel your Budget Direct Life Insurance policy, you can call the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

When does cover end?

Your insurance cover and our liability to pay claims, will end if any of the following events occur:

You don’t pay your premiums when they are due. In this case, we may agree to reinstate your cover if you pay the outstanding premium. Reinstatement of any cover which has ceased will only be effective if we agree to reinstate the cover in writing and is subject to any terms and conditions that we consider appropriate at that time.

We pay the full Sum Insured.

You die.

You join the armed forces of any country

You cancel your insurance by letting us know in writing.

Your insurance ends, as set out for each cover type under ‘Exclusions and Limitations’ in the PDS.

When all your cover under the insurance plan ceases, your membership of the Benefit Fund also ends.

Can I increase or reduce my Life Cover?

Many people experience changes in their lives which will impact their financial responsibilities. As you move through the different stages of your life, you may find that the insurance cover amount you attained at the outset doesn’t cover your evolving needs.

If you are under 60 years of age, with Life cover and TPD cover, the Budget Direct Life Insurance Future Increases Benefit allows you to increase your cover for defined events if if the relevant evidence is provided. You must let us know within 90 days of the allowable event, or within the 30 days of the next anniversary of your cover which follows the allowable event, supplying the relevant supporting evidence.

Allowable events include:

Birth of a child

Adoption of a child

Your child starts secondary school

You marry, or officially register a partnership or start a de facto relationship which is recognised by law

You get a divorce, or legally separate

Death of a spouse/ de facto partner

Your annual salary increases by at least $10,000

You complete and undergraduate or post graduate degree

You take out or increase a mortgage on your primary place of residence

You become a carer

You have a change in tax dependency status

You qualify as a fellow in your profession

The increase can be the lesser of the following:

25% of the original Sum Insured

50% of the original Sum Insured in the case of a new or increased mortgage

your new mortgage amount or increased mortgage amount

10 times the annual amount of your salary increase if you are employed (in the case of a salary increase), or $250,000.

During the first six months after exercising the Future Increases Benefit, the added amount only covers death due to Accident.

With Budget Direct Life Insurance, you can request to decrease your cover level (on any cover type you have attained) at any time.

If you want to make any changes to your Budget Direct Life Insurance policy, you can call the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

If I want to make any changes to my policy how do I let you know?

If you’re looking to update personal details such contact information or payment details, or you want to discuss any changes you wish to make to your policy you can call the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

What happens if I stop paying premiums?

If you choose to stop paying your life insurance premiums, your policy will lapse and you will not be covered. You will receive payment reminder letters containing the cancellation date if the outstanding premiums are not paid.

If you are experiencing financial difficulty please contact the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak to discuss options at 1300 220 627.

No. We do however suggest you contact the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627 if your smoking status that is reflected on your policy changes.

Can I change my insurance?

You can make changes to your insurance by contacting the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

Is my Trauma or Income Protection insurance policy valid if I’m overseas?

Yes, once issued, your insurance cover is provided worldwide and 24 hours a day, subject to any special acceptance terms and conditions NobleOak may have applied to your cover.

How often should I review my life insurance?

You should review your insurance each time your life circumstances change. This might be when you get married, expand your family or purchase a new home.

What can I do if I'm unhappy with a decision?

If you are not satisfied with the service we have provided or would like to make a complaint about your insurance policy, you can contact the Budget Direct Life Insurance Client Care team at 1300 220 627 or email: clientcare@budgetdirect.nobleoak.com.au

You can find further information about Managing Enquiries and Concerns in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).