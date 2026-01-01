^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Can I cancel my life insurance policy?

If you’re looking to cancel your Budget Direct Life Insurance policy, you can call the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

When does cover end?

Your insurance cover and our liability to pay claims, will end if any of the following events occur:

  • You don’t pay your premiums when they are due. In this case, we may agree to reinstate your cover if you pay the outstanding premium. Reinstatement of any cover which has ceased will only be effective if we agree to reinstate the cover in writing and is subject to any terms and conditions that we consider appropriate at that time.
  • We pay the full Sum Insured.
  • You die.
  • You join the armed forces of any country
  • You cancel your insurance by letting us know in writing.
  • Your insurance ends, as set out for each cover type under ‘Exclusions and Limitations’ in the PDS.

When all your cover under the insurance plan ceases, your membership of the Benefit Fund also ends.

Can I increase or reduce my Life Cover?

Many people experience changes in their lives which will impact their financial responsibilities. As you move through the different stages of your life, you may find that the insurance cover amount you attained at the outset doesn’t cover your evolving needs.

If you are under 60 years of age, with Life cover and TPD cover, the Budget Direct Life Insurance Future Increases Benefit allows you to increase your cover for defined events if if the relevant evidence is provided. You must let us know within 90 days of the allowable event, or within the 30 days of the next anniversary of your cover which follows the allowable event, supplying the relevant supporting evidence.

Allowable events include:

  • Birth of a child
  • Adoption of a child
  • Your child starts secondary school
  • You marry, or officially register a partnership or start a de facto relationship which is recognised by law
  • You get a divorce, or legally separate
  • Death of a spouse/ de facto partner
  • Your annual salary increases by at least $10,000
  • You complete and undergraduate or post graduate degree
  • You take out or increase a mortgage on your primary place of residence
  • You become a carer
  • You have a change in tax dependency status
  • You qualify as a fellow in your profession

The increase can be the lesser of the following:

  • 25% of the original Sum Insured
  • 50% of the original Sum Insured in the case of a new or increased mortgage
  • your new mortgage amount or increased mortgage amount
  • 10 times the annual amount of your salary increase if you are employed (in the case of a salary increase), or $250,000.

During the first six months after exercising the Future Increases Benefit, the added amount only covers death due to Accident.

With Budget Direct Life Insurance, you can request to decrease your cover level (on any cover type you have attained) at any time.

If you want to make any changes to your Budget Direct Life Insurance policy, you can call the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

If I want to make any changes to my policy how do I let you know?

If you’re looking to update personal details such contact information or payment details, or you want to discuss any changes you wish to make to your policy you can call the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

What happens if I stop paying premiums?

If you choose to stop paying your life insurance premiums, your policy will lapse and you will not be covered. You will receive payment reminder letters containing the cancellation date if the outstanding premiums are not paid.

If you are experiencing financial difficulty please contact the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak to discuss options at 1300 220 627.

Do I need to update the insurer if my health or occupation changes?

No. We do however suggest you contact the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627 if your smoking status that is reflected on your policy changes.

Can I change my insurance?

You can make changes to your insurance by contacting the Budget Direct Life Insurance team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

Is my Trauma or Income Protection insurance policy valid if I’m overseas?

Yes, once issued, your insurance cover is provided worldwide and 24 hours a day, subject to any special acceptance terms and conditions NobleOak may have applied to your cover.

How often should I review my life insurance?

You should review your insurance each time your life circumstances change. This might be when you get married, expand your family or purchase a new home.

What can I do if I'm unhappy with a decision?

If you are not satisfied with the service we have provided or would like to make a complaint about your insurance policy, you can contact the Budget Direct Life Insurance Client Care team at 1300 220 627 or email: clientcare@budgetdirect.nobleoak.com.au

You can find further information about Managing Enquiries and Concerns in the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

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