Life Insurance
How do I make a claim?
We understand that when you make a claim, it would be during a difficult and emotional time. The Budget Direct Life Insurance claim team at NobleOak aim to make the process as compassionate and efficient as possible.
NobleOak has a claim philosophy built on a fundamental desire to always put the policy holder first. When making a claim, you or your beneficiary will be assigned a dedicated claims consultant to assist with the process.
As a first step, the Budget Direct Life Insurance claims team at NobleOak can be contacted on 1300 220 627. They will walk you or your beneficiary through the process, send the required documentation to complete and explain what other documentation may be required.
Once the claim is assessed, you or your beneficiary will be advised of the outcome promptly. Once a claim is accepted, payments are usually made within five business days.
You can find more details, including a step-by-step process on the Life Insurance Claims page.
Do you offer to pay funeral costs in advance?
If you hold Budget Direct Life cover and you were to pass away, $25,000 of your life cover amount will be quickly advanced to you to assist with funeral expenses, once evidence of age, and the death certificate is received. The payment of this benefit will reduce the Life cover benefit by the amount paid.
What happens after I submit my claim forms?
Once you’ve followed the process detailed on the Life Insurance Claims page and submitted the appropriate forms, NobleOak will then review your claim. Once they have a decision, you or your beneficiary will be notified promptly.
NobleOak will keep in regular contact with you, however If you’re in the process of a claim and have any questions , you can contact the Budget Direct Life Insurance claim team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.
How does the life insurance claims process work?
If you or your beneficiaries need to claim on your Budget Direct Life Insurance policy, you can start by calling the Budget Direct Life Insurance claim team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.
NobleOak will explain the process, send you documents to complete and let you know what other documents you may need to provide.
Once NobleOak has collected all the essential information, they will review the claim and inform you or your beneficiary of the outcome.
You, your nominated beneficiary/ies, or your estate will receive the relevant payment, usually within five business days of claim acceptance, and in Australian dollars (as long as NobleOak accepts the claim).
You can find more details and a step-by-step guide on the Life Insurance Claims page.
Who do I contact if I have a question, or wish to make a claim on a Budget Direct Life Insurance policy or an Ozicare Life Insurance Policy that was issued prior to February 2022?
From 1 March 2022, the administration and claim handling components of your pre-February 2022 Budget Direct branded life insurance policy or your Ozicare life insurance policy will be managed by Genus Life Insurance Services Pty Ltd.
You can speak to a service or claims representative on 1300 88 44 88 or via email on: enquiry@genuslifeservices.com.au (Service and Claims)
Income Protection
How do I claim on Income Protection Insurance?
If you wish to submit a claim on your Budget Direct Income Protection Insurance, or Budget Direct Life Insurance, as a starting point please call 1300 220 627.
You can also find more details, including a step-by-step process on the Life Insurance Claims page.