^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Life Insurance

How do I make a claim?

We understand that when you make a claim, it would be during a difficult and emotional time. The Budget Direct Life Insurance claim team at NobleOak aim to make the process as compassionate and efficient as possible.

NobleOak has a claim philosophy built on a fundamental desire to always put the policy holder first. When making a claim, you or your beneficiary will be assigned a dedicated claims consultant to assist with the process.

As a first step, the Budget Direct Life Insurance claims team at NobleOak can be contacted on 1300 220 627. They will walk you or your beneficiary through the process, send the required documentation to complete and explain what other documentation may be required.

Once the claim is assessed, you or your beneficiary will be advised of the outcome promptly. Once a claim is accepted, payments are usually made within five business days.

You can find more details, including a step-by-step process on the Life Insurance Claims page.

Do you offer to pay funeral costs in advance?

If you hold Budget Direct Life cover and you were to pass away, $25,000 of your life cover amount will be quickly advanced to you to assist with funeral expenses, once evidence of age, and the death certificate is received. The payment of this benefit will reduce the Life cover benefit by the amount paid.

What happens after I submit my claim forms?

Once you’ve followed the process detailed on the Life Insurance Claims page and submitted the appropriate forms, NobleOak will then review your claim. Once they have a decision, you or your beneficiary will be notified promptly.

NobleOak will keep in regular contact with you, however If you’re in the process of a claim and have any questions , you can contact the Budget Direct Life Insurance claim team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

How does the life insurance claims process work?

If you or your beneficiaries need to claim on your Budget Direct Life Insurance policy, you can start by calling the Budget Direct Life Insurance claim team at NobleOak on 1300 220 627.

NobleOak will explain the process, send you documents to complete and let you know what other documents you may need to provide.

Once NobleOak has collected all the essential information, they will review the claim and inform you or your beneficiary of the outcome.

You, your nominated beneficiary/ies, or your estate will receive the relevant payment, usually within five business days of claim acceptance, and in Australian dollars (as long as NobleOak accepts the claim).

You can find more details and a step-by-step guide on the Life Insurance Claims page.

Who do I contact if I have a question, or wish to make a claim on a Budget Direct Life Insurance policy or an Ozicare Life Insurance Policy that was issued prior to February 2022?

From 1 March 2022, the administration and claim handling components of your pre-February 2022 Budget Direct branded life insurance policy or your Ozicare life insurance policy will be managed by Genus Life Insurance Services Pty Ltd.

You can speak to a service or claims representative on 1300 88 44 88 or via email on: enquiry@genuslifeservices.com.au (Service and Claims)

Income Protection

How do I claim on Income Protection Insurance?

If you wish to submit a claim on your Budget Direct Income Protection Insurance, or Budget Direct Life Insurance, as a starting point please call 1300 220 627.

You can also find more details, including a step-by-step process on the Life Insurance Claims page.

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