How do I renew my home insurance?

If we offer to renew your policy, we will send your renewal offer at least 14 days before your renewal date. When you receive your renewal offer, you should check all the details to see if anything has changed or needs to be updated. You can make most updates or changes online using your online account before the renewal date.

Your renewal method and what you need to do is explained in your renewal offer.

Automatic renewal and payment:

If your details in the Renewal Offer are complete and accurate, you don’t need to do a thing.

Your insurance policy will renew automatically.

We will deduct the renewal premium from your nominated account on, or just after the payment is due, using the payment details and frequency you last gave us

If you have opted out of Automatic Renewal and Payment:

To stay covered you need to let us know if you’d like to take up the renewal offer before your policy renewal date expires.

If we don’t hear from you before the expiry date of your policy, we’ll assume you no longer want the policy and your cover will expire.

You can renew your policy online using your online account.

How to respond to your Budget Direct renewal notice

If your policy is set to... And you want it to be... Do this... Auto-renewal (default) Renewed Nothing Not renewed Call 1800 182 310 Manual renewal Renewed Log into your online account or call 1800 182 310 Not renewed Call 1800 182 310

Can I opt out of automatic renewal and payment?

Yes, you can choose to opt out of automatic renewal.

What this means:

Your policy will not renew automatically at the end of its term.

To stay covered, you will need to actively choose to renew your policy each year.

To opt out of automatic renewal, please contact us.

Why has my home insurance renewal premium increased?

Your home insurance premium can increase for several reasons, even if your personal circumstances haven’t changed.

Reasons can include:

Rising repair costs: This includes the increasing cost of building materials and labour.

This includes the increasing cost of building materials and labour. More frequent severe weather: Events like floods, storms and bushfires are leading to more claims across the community.

Events like floods, storms and bushfires are leading to more claims across the community. Changes in local factors: This can include things like shifts in crime rates for your area.

This can include things like shifts in crime rates for your area. Changes to your circumstances: Including factors like making a claim or changes to your property.

Including factors like making a claim or changes to your property. Changes to discounts: This includes any discounts that were previously applied but no longer apply, such as introductory offers.

This includes any discounts that were previously applied but no longer apply, such as introductory offers. Higher reinsurance costs: Reinsurance is cover we buy to protect ourselves against large-scale events, like major floods. The cost of this has gone up.

Reinsurance is cover we buy to protect ourselves against large-scale events, like major floods. The cost of this has gone up. Changes in government charges: This includes any applicable taxes, levies, or other government charges.

This includes any applicable taxes, levies, or other government charges. General business costs: Like any business, our operating costs can also change.

These factors can affect all insurance providers. We adjust our premiums to make sure we can be there for you and all our customers when you need us most.

I haven't made a claim, so why has my premium increased?

Your home insurance premium can increase for several reasons, even if your personal circumstances haven’t changed.

Reasons can include:

Rising repair costs: This includes the increasing cost of building materials and labour.

This includes the increasing cost of building materials and labour. More frequent severe weather: Events like floods, storms and bushfires are leading to more claims across the community.

Events like floods, storms and bushfires are leading to more claims across the community. Changes in local factors: This can include things like shifts in crime rates for your area.

This can include things like shifts in crime rates for your area. Changes to discounts: This includes any discounts that were previously applied but no longer apply, such as introductory offers.

This includes any discounts that were previously applied but no longer apply, such as introductory offers. Higher reinsurance costs: Reinsurance is cover we buy to protect ourselves against large-scale events, like major floods. The cost of this has gone up.

Reinsurance is cover we buy to protect ourselves against large-scale events, like major floods. The cost of this has gone up. Changes in government charges: This includes any applicable taxes, levies, or other government charges.

This includes any applicable taxes, levies, or other government charges. General business costs: Like any business, our operating costs can also change.

These factors can affect all insurance providers. We adjust our premiums to make sure we can be there for you and all our customers when you need us most.

Do I have to accept the higher sum insured in my policy renewal notice?

At the end of each insurance period, we automatically increase your home and contents sums insured to help them keep pace with rising costs.

If you prefer, you can decline the higher sums insured by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

For example, if your house was insured for $500K and we increased it to $550K, you would need to change the sum insured to one that you’re happy with.

Note that the sum insured is the maximum amount we’ll pay to replace your home and contents.

It’s therefore important you’re comfortable the amount you nominate is sufficient to replace your home and contents at today’s prices.

Is there a cooling-off period for renewing policies?

Yes, there is. A 21-day cooling-off period applies to all our home insurance policies when they renew.

How it works:

The cooling-off period starts on the date your policy renews.

If you change your mind within these 21 days, you can cancel your policy.

As long as you haven’t made a claim, you’ll receive a full refund of any premium you’ve paid.

Is it cheaper to pay my insurance premium annually?

Yes, it is. Paying for your policy in one annual payment is the most cost-effective option.

By paying annually, you benefit from:

A lower overall premium compared to paying in instalments.

No instalment processing fees.

How is my home insurance premium calculated?

We calculate your premium based on a range of factors related to you, your home, and your cover. The main ones include:

Location: Where your home is located, as some areas are more prone to risks like severe weather or crime.

Where your home is located, as some areas are more prone to risks like severe weather or crime. Your home’s age and construction: The materials used to build your home and its age can affect the risk and cost of repairs.

The materials used to build your home and its age can affect the risk and cost of repairs. Security features: Having features like alarms and deadlocks can often lower your premium.

Having features like alarms and deadlocks can often lower your premium. Who lives there: Whether you live in the home or it’s occupied by tenants.

Whether you live in the home or it’s occupied by tenants. Your claims history: The number of recent claims you’ve made can influence your premium.

The number of recent claims you’ve made can influence your premium. Your chosen excess: A higher excess usually means a lower premium, and vice-versa.

A higher excess usually means a lower premium, and vice-versa. Optional covers: Adding extra cover, like our Accidental Damage option, will affect the final price.

Adding extra cover, like our Accidental Damage option, will affect the final price. Sum Insured: A higher Sum Insured means more cover, which generally results in a higher premium.

A higher Sum Insured means more cover, which generally results in a higher premium. Discounts: Any discounts that may apply to your policy.

Any discounts that may apply to your policy. Payment frequency: Whether you choose to pay your premium yearly or by instalments.

Whether you choose to pay your premium yearly or by instalments. Overall claims costs: The cost of claims we’ve paid to other customers and claims we expect to pay in the future.

The cost of claims we’ve paid to other customers and claims we expect to pay in the future. Our business costs: Our cost of doing business and other commercial factors.

Our cost of doing business and other commercial factors. Government charges: Any applicable government charges, taxes, or levies.

To help protect you against rising building costs, we automatically increase your Sum Insured at each renewal. It’s important to make sure this amount is accurate for your needs. You can contact us if you’d like to change this amount or opt out of the automatic increase.

How can I reduce my home insurance premium?

You may be able to lower your premium by considering a few options:

Increase your excess: A higher excess usually means a lower premium. Just remember to choose an amount you’d be comfortable paying if you need to make a claim.

A higher excess usually means a lower premium. Just remember to choose an amount you’d be comfortable paying if you need to make a claim. Pay annually: Paying your premium in one annual payment is cheaper than paying in instalments, as you’ll avoid processing fees.

Paying your premium in one annual payment is cheaper than paying in instalments, as you’ll avoid processing fees. Review your optional covers: Make sure you’re only paying for the optional covers you still need. You can review these at any time in your online account.

For more tips, read our guide on how to save on home insurance.

Do you offer a Loyalty discount to existing customers who renew their policy?

No, we don’t offer a loyalty discount. However we do have a great rewards program.

Budget Direct Rewards program - If you hold two or more policies with us, you get free access to our exclusive rewards program. This gives you access to a wide range of everyday savings and special offers. Learn more about Budget Direct Rewards.

How do I pay my home insurance renewal premium?

You have several options for paying your renewal premium.

Payment methods:

Direct debit from your bank account

Credit card

Debit card

Payment frequency:

Fortnightly

Monthly

Annually (this is the most cost-effective option)

How to update your payment details:

Log in to your online Policy Manager.

Select the ‘View/Change Payment Details’ or ‘Payment Details’ button.

Follow the prompts to update your details.

What happens if my policy renews and I miss the payment?

If you miss a renewal premium payment, we’ll send you a missed payment notification via SMS advising you of how to catch up on your payment. We will also contact you in writing via your preferred method of Email or Post.

To pay your overdue premium you can either:

Tap the link in the text message and follow our instructions, or

Log into your online account and follow the prompts.

Your policy renewal will be completed and your cover will not be impacted as long as you make the payment within 14 days from the renewal date.

Please be aware:

If an instalment is overdue by 14 days or more, we can refuse to pay a claim.

If an instalment is overdue by one month or more, the policy is cancelled automatically without further notice to you.

What happens if my policy isn't set to auto-renew and I don't pay in time?

If you’ve opted out of automatic renewal, you need to pay for your new policy by the expiry date to stay covered.

If you don’t make a payment by the expiry date, your policy will end, and you will no longer have cover.

How to get covered again?

To get insured again, you’ll need to buy a new policy.

Please be aware:

Your new policy may have a different premium and conditions.

We cannot apply your previous renewal offer price to a new policy.

You can accept your renewal offer and make a payment through your online account.

Can I pay my renewal premium early?

While you can’t pay your renewal premium before the due date, here’s what you need to know based on your renewal settings.

If your policy is set to auto-renew:

You don’t need to do anything. We’ll automatically process your payment from your chosen account on or just after the renewal date.

We recommend checking that your payment details are up to date in your online account.

If you’ve opted out of auto-renewal:

To stay covered, you need to accept your renewal offer and make a payment before your policy expires.

If you don’t take action by the expiry date, your policy will end, and you will no longer be covered.

You can accept your offer and pay online through your online account, or by contacting us.

Why did my policy automatically renew for another year?

For your convenience most policies are set to renew automatically, reducing the risk of your home insurance cover ending unexpectedly.

We normally send your renewal offer at least 14 days before your renewal date, providing time for you to make any changes, or let us know if you don’t want to renew the policy.

If your policy has renewed and you did not want this to happen, you can cancel your policy within 21 days of the renewal date due to the cooling off period, and receive a full refund if no claim has been made.

I didn't get my renewal notice, where is it?

If we offer to renew your policy, we’ll send your renewal notice at least 14 days before your policy ends.

Here are a couple of things you can check:

Check your junk or spam folder: Sometimes our emails can accidentally end up there.

Sometimes our emails can accidentally end up there. Check your contact details are correct: We send your notice to your preferred delivery address (email or post). If you haven’t received it, we may have out-of-date details for you.

We send your notice to your preferred delivery address (email or post). If you haven’t received it, we may have out-of-date details for you. You can easily check and update your contact details by logging into your online account.

If you’ve checked these and still can’t find your notice, please contact us and we’ll be happy to help

What changes can I make to my policy at renewal?

When your policy is due for renewal, it’s the perfect time to make sure all your details are up to date.

When you receive your renewal offer, we recommend checking the ‘Your Renewal Details’ and ‘Your Declarations’ sections carefully.

Things you can change include:

Your contact and payment details

Your Sum Insured (e.g., after a renovation)

Your optional covers (e.g., adding or removing Flood Cover)

Your basic excess amount

Listed or specified contents

Home security information

Your claims history

How to make changes:

You can update many of these details yourself by logging into your online account.

Please note: Some changes made online will apply from your renewal date, while others may need to be applied to your current policy straight away.

If you need any help, or to make changes not available online, please contact us.

You can also review your policy for ways to save. For more info, see our guide on how to reduce your premium.

When you update your policy details, your renewal premium can change.

This is because your premium is based on many factors. A change to any of these – for example, increasing your Sum Insured or changing your address – can lead to a new premium calculation.

What to expect next:

After you make a change, we’ll send you an updated renewal offer or new policy documents to confirm the new details and premium.

Why can't I edit some of my policy details in Policy Manager?

When your policy is due for renewal, some details cannot be changed directly in Policy Manager. These are usually indicated by a padlock symbol.

This is often because these changes require a more detailed review.

For help to update these details, please contact us.

How can I cancel my home insurance renewal?

A convenient and easy way to cancel your insurance policy (even if it was renewed recently) is by logging into your online account.

Keep in mind that you have a 21-day cooling-off period from the policy renewal date. If you change your mind within that time, you can cancel your policy and get your policy-renewal payment refunded (if you didn’t make a claim).

If you change your mind outside of the 21 day cooling off period, a $40.00 early cancellation fee may be charged.

Here’s how you can cancel your policy online:

Tap or select the policy you want to cancel

Tap or select ‘Cancel’ to cancel your policy

You can also contact us via live chat if you need more support.

My policy has just been renewed for another year but now I want to cancel.

You can cancel your policy within 21 days of it renewing (the cooling-off period). You will receive a full refund of your premium payments for the term of insurance (as long as you have not made a claim).

If you cancel your policy more than 21 days after your policy has renewed, a $40.00 early cancellation fee may be charged.

You can cancel your policy online using your online account or contact us.

Do I have to pay a cancellation fee if I cancel my home insurance just after it renews?

If you cancel your policy more than 21 days after your policy has renewed (the cooling-off period), we will refund the unused portion of the policy but ‘early cancellation’ fee of $40 may be charged.

You can cancel your policy by logging into your online account or contact us.

Can I reactivate my Home insurance if it cancels because the renewal payment didn't go through?

If you miss a payment and your policy is cancelled as a result, we cannot reactivate the policy and honour the original price.

We will always notify you promptly of missed payments and attempt to contact you to make up the payment before we cancel your policy.

To get replacement cover, you’ll need to complete a new quote and if cover is approved, pay for and start a new 12 month insurance policy.