How can I see and change my home insurance policy details?

You can view and manage many of your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance policy details – including your contact details, payment details, sums insured, excesses, and add-on covers – through your online account.

You can access your account at your convenience, on any device, 24/7.

(You can also see your policy details on your certificate of insurance.)

What changes can I make to my home insurance policy?

You can update many of your policy details at any time.

Changes you can make anytime:

Your contact and payment details

Your Sum Insured

Your optional covers (e.g., adding or removing Flood Cover)

Your basic excess amount

Listed or specified contents

Home security information

Changes you must tell us about:

You must let us know as soon as you can about certain changes, as they can affect your cover. These include:

Any renovations or changes to your home’s condition

A change of address

If the home becomes occupied by tenants

If the home will be unoccupied for more than 180 days

A change in how the home is used (e.g., starting a business)

Any changes to your home’s financing or security features

If you don’t let us know about these changes, we may reduce or refuse a claim. For full details, please refer to your Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

How to make changes:

The easiest way to make most changes is by logging into your online account. If you need help, please contact us.

I’ve changed the security on my property, do I need to let you know?

Yes, it is important you tell us about changes to your home security – whether that’s been the installation of more security, or the reduction in your security features. It’s equally important that you properly maintain any security equipment you have told us about.

Do I need to let you know if I start working from home, or using my home for business purposes?

If you are simply working remotely from a home office, you do not need to tell us.

However, if you start using any part of your home for a business, trade, or profession, you must inform us. This is important because:

Certain items and stock used in a business, trade, or profession are not covered under Contents Insurance

Not informing us could affect your cover

To update your contact details:

Log into your online account. View your home policy. Click or tap the ‘Change Contact Details’/’Your Details’ button. Follow the prompts.

You can also change your policy details by contacting us.

Can I change my home insurance payment details?

Yes – you can change your payment method (credit card, debit card, or bank account) any time you want; and your payment frequency (fortnightly, monthly, annually) once a year, when you renew your cover.

If you pay fortnightly or monthly, you can also push back your payment date by up to 14 days, for example if you get a new job and your pay cycle changes, or if you’re temporarily short of funds.

How do I change my payment details?

To change your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance payment details:

Log into your online account View your home policy. Click or tap the ‘View/Change Payment Details’ or ‘Payment Details’ button. Follow the prompts.

You can also change your policy details by contacting us.

How do I change my home insurance policy details?

To modify, or edit, selected Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance policy details (excess, add-on covers, etc.):

Log into your online account. View your home policy. Click or tap the ‘Modify Policy’/’Edit Policy’ button. Follow the prompts.

You can also change your payment details by contacting us.

Can I change the amount my home is insured for?

Yes – you can increase or decrease your sum insured for your home and/or contents at any time (subject to our acceptance of the new sum insured).

Indeed, we encourage you to regularly review your sums insured, especially if you renovate or make extensions to your home that increases its value.

Note that the sum insured is the maximum amount we’ll pay to replace your home and contents.

It’s therefore important you’re comfortable the amount you nominate is sufficient to replace your entire home and all of your contents at today’s prices.

I need additional support, is there other assistance you can provide?

We are committed to supporting customers within the bounds of our insurance expertise. Additional support options are listed on our Customer Assistance page.

Why did my premium change after I edited my policy?

When you update your policy details, your premium can change.

This is because your premium is based on many factors. A change to any of these – for example, increasing your Sum Insured or changing your address – can lead to a new premium calculation.

How this affects your payments:

If you pay annually: We will charge or refund you the difference for the remainder of your policy term.

If you pay by instalments: We will adjust your future instalment amounts.

After you make a change, we will send you updated policy documents confirming the new details and premium.

Why can't I edit some of my policy details in Policy Manager?

When your policy is due for renewal, some details cannot be changed directly in Policy Manager. These are usually indicated by a padlock symbol.

This is often because these changes require a more detailed review.

For help to update these details, please contact us.

How can I pay for my home insurance?

You can pay your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance premium by direct debit from your bank account, credit card, or debit card.

You can pay fortnightly, monthly or annually (the last option is the most economical).

When is my next premium instalment payment due?

To find out when your next fortnightly or monthly instalment is due:

Log into your online account View your home policy. Click on or tap the ‘View/Change Payment Details’ or ‘Payment Details’ button.

Can I delay a home insurance payment?

Yes – you can delay a fortnightly or monthly instalment by up to 14 days, for example if you get a new job and your pay cycle changes; or if you’re temporarily short of funds.

What if I miss a payment?

If you miss a premium payment, we’ll send you a friendly reminder.

To pay your overdue premium, you can:

click on the link in the SMS we send you and follow the instructions; or

log into your online account and follow the prompts; or

contact us.

What happens if I stop paying my home insurance premiums?

If you stop paying your premiums, we’ll send you friendly reminders.

If your premium payment is overdue by 14 days or more, any claim you make can be refused.

If your payment is overdue by a month or more, your policy can be cancelled.

Experiencing financial difficulty? Please call us on 1800 182 310 to discuss your options.

How is the cost of home insurance – the premium – calculated?

When calculating the cost of your insurance premium a number of different factors are taken into consideration. The information we collect about these factors may come from the questions we ask you and other sources.

The premium calculation takes into acount factor such as:

all relevant government charges, taxes, and levies

any optional covers you choose

any previous claims

people who live in your home

the amount of your excess

the location and characteristics of your home

the security features you have

your nominated sum insured

any discounts that may apply

whether you choose to pay by instalments or yearly

the cost of claims we have paid to other customers and claims we expect to pay in the future

our cost of doing business and other commercial factors.

In addition to these examples above, when renewing your policy, the premium on your renewal offer can also take into considerations factors such as:

changes to your circumstances, including any claims made

any amendments you have made, or changes to your sum insured

external factors such as changes to labour, materials, and reinsurance costs

any discounts, including those that were previously applied that no longer apply

last year’s premium amount

changes in applicable government charges, taxes, or levies.

How can I get cheaper home insurance?

There are several ways you can reduce your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance premium, including: