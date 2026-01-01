^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What is a home insurance excess?

A home insurance excess is the amount you pay towards each claim you make on your home and/or contents insurance policy.

For example, if your home insurance excess was $500 and your damage bill was $10,000, you’d pay $500 and we’d pay $9,500. If the damage was $500 or less, you’d pay the entire bill.

In some circumstances, additional excesses may also apply.

What’s the purpose of the excess?

The excess is designed mainly to eliminate small claims that have a high administrative cost relative to the value of the claim. This in turn helps to keep your premiums down.

If I make a home and/or contents claim, what will my excess be?

If you make a claim on your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance, you’ll be required to pay a Basic Excess and any additional excesses that apply (see table below).

ExcessAmount
Basic$300 to $5,000^
Fixed
Based on perceived risk; may not apply to your policy		Subject to underwriting criteria
Tenant default#4 weeks rent
Theft and malicious damage by tenants#4 weeks rent
Earthquake or tsunami$500
Personal effects excess$100
Unoccupancy excess$1,000
^. You’ll be asked to nominate an excess within this range when you get a quote and buy a policy.

#. This excess applies only if your policy includes these optional landlord covers.

Your certificate of insurance shows you the amount and types of excess that apply to your cover; they can also be viewed in your online account.

If I make a claim for loss or damage to my home and contents, will I have to pay two excesses?

No, you will not pay two basic excesses.

If your claim involves both your home and contents from a single incident, you will pay only the higher of the basic excesses shown on your insurance certificate.

You may also need to pay any applicable additional excesses, for example, an Unoccupancy excess if your home was unoccupied.

When do I pay excess on home insurance?

You’ll pay an excess for each incident that results in loss or damage to your home and contents. This may include additional excesses depending on the claim circumstances.

Can I change my home insurance excess?

Yes, you can change your Basic Excess at any time.

You can choose a Basic Excess between $100 and $5,000. Increasing your Basic Excess could lower your premium. Always choose an excess you will be comfortable to pay at claim time.

To change your Basic Excess, you can:

Can I pay my home or contents insurance excess in instalments?

Normally, a home or contents insurance excess is paid as a lump sum, not in instalments. If you can’t pay it as a lump sum due to financial hardship, you can ask us whether you might be entitled to assistance. If you are, we may give you longer to pay the excess or allow you to pay it in instalments, for example.

Related Questions

How can I pay for my home insurance claim?

How do I make a home insurance claim?

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