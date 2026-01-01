^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Can car insurance be cancelled?

Yes – you can cancel your Budget Direct car insurance policy, without notice, at any time.

How can I cancel my car insurance?

A convenient and easy way to cancel your insurance policy (even if it was renewed recently) is by logging into your online account.

Here’s how you can cancel your policy online:

  • Tap or select the policy you want to cancel
  • Tap or select ‘Cancel’ to cancel your policy

You can also contact us via live chat if you need more support.

Does car insurance have a cooling-off period?

Yes, a cooling-off period applies to both new Budget Direct car insurance policies and policies renewing for another year.

The cooling-off period starts on the date your policy renews and lasts for 21 days.

If you change your mind within that time, you can cancel your policy, and if you haven’t made a claim, you can get a refund of any premium paid within the cooling-off period.

If I cancel my car insurance, will I have to pay a fee?

If you cancel your policy 21 days after buying or renewing it (the cooling-off period), an ‘early cancellation’ fee of $40 may be charged.

You can cancel your policy by logging into your online account or contact us.

Can I cancel my car insurance policy and get a refund?

If you cancel your policy within 21 days of buying it – the cooling-off period – you’ll receive a full refund of your premium payments (as long as you have not made any claims).

If you cancel after the cooling-off period, you’ll be refunded a pro rata amount, i.e. any unused portion of your premium (minus the ‘early cancellation’ fee and any government taxes and charges).

If you pay your premium by instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), any premium still owing at the time of cancellation must be paid to us.

We will not refund any amount of $1 or less.

Can I cancel my car insurance policy after making a claim?

Yes – you can cancel your policy at any time.

Can Budget Direct cancel my car insurance policy?

If you don’t observe the conditions of your cover, we may cancel your policy (only when it is permitted by law).

This is usually when you don’t perform your obligations under the agreement, such as providing us with true and complete information regarding the car, drivers, use of the car, ownership, the place where its normally kept, and any incidents involving the car which may lead to claims under this policy.

If we cancel your policy due to your failure to meet your obligations, you’ll be refunded either fully or a pro rata amount, i.e. any unused portion of your premium.

For more information, please read the product disclosure statement.

Can my policy be cancelled for non-payment?

Yes – if your fortnightly or monthly premium instalments are overdue by a month or more, we will cancel your policy.

If you don’t pay your premium when it’s due, we’ll send you a friendly reminder via SMS.

Note that if you’re temporarily short of funds, you can push back your payment date by up to 14 days by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Experiencing financial difficulty? Please contact us to discuss your options.

Can my policy be cancelled if I make a misrepresentation when answering the insurers questions?

Yes – We will ask you questions and your answers will help us decide whether to insure you, and on what terms. Each question we ask you is important.

You have a legal duty under the Insurance Contracts Act to take ‘reasonable care not to make a misrepresentation’ to us. This means you must answer all our questions fully, accurately, and honestly.

If you fail in your duty, we may, where permitted by law, cancel your policy. Or we may reduce the amount we pay you if you make a claim. Or we may do both of those things.

If your failure is fraudulent, we may refuse to pay a claim. And we may treat the policy as if it never existed.

How will the cancellation of my policy be confirmed?

Regardless of whether you cancel your car insurance policy or we do (only if permitted by law), we’ll send you written confirmation of the cancellation via email or post.

What do I do if my car insurance policy is cancelled?

Regardless of whether you cancel your policy or we do (only if permitted by law), if you intend to continue driving the car in question, you should consider getting it insured by another provider immediately.

You can get your search for another insurer underway by using the Insurance Council of Australia’s Find an Insurer website.

Can my cancelled car insurance policy be reinstated?

It will depend on the circumstances behind the cancellation of your policy and the amount of time that has passed since it was cancelled.

If your cancelled policy cannot be reinstated, you may still be able to buy a new policy from Budget Direct.

For more information, please contact us.

How do I switch car insurers?

Switching car insurers is a lot quicker and easier than you might think – just follow these steps.

  1. Research – compare different insurers’ products and get quotes.
  2. Buy – if you get a quote and buy a Budget Direct comprehensive or third party policy online, you’ll save 15%.
  3. Contact – once you’re covered by us, contact your previous insurer to decline their renewal offer or cancel your other policy mid-term.

If you cancel mid-term, your previous insurer may refund the unused portion of your premium; however, they may charge you a cancellation fee.

Related Questions

How can I see and change my car insurance policy details?

What does car insurance cover?

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