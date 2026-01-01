Can car insurance be cancelled?

Yes – you can cancel your Budget Direct car insurance policy, without notice, at any time.

How can I cancel my car insurance?

A convenient and easy way to cancel your insurance policy (even if it was renewed recently) is by logging into your online account.

Here’s how you can cancel your policy online:

Tap or select the policy you want to cancel

Tap or select ‘Cancel’ to cancel your policy

You can also contact us via live chat if you need more support.

Does car insurance have a cooling-off period?

Yes, a cooling-off period applies to both new Budget Direct car insurance policies and policies renewing for another year.

The cooling-off period starts on the date your policy renews and lasts for 21 days.

If you change your mind within that time, you can cancel your policy, and if you haven’t made a claim, you can get a refund of any premium paid within the cooling-off period.

If I cancel my car insurance, will I have to pay a fee?

If you cancel your policy 21 days after buying or renewing it (the cooling-off period), an ‘early cancellation’ fee of $40 may be charged.

You can cancel your policy by logging into your online account or contact us.

Can I cancel my car insurance policy and get a refund?

If you cancel your policy within 21 days of buying it – the cooling-off period – you’ll receive a full refund of your premium payments (as long as you have not made any claims).

If you cancel after the cooling-off period, you’ll be refunded a pro rata amount, i.e. any unused portion of your premium (minus the ‘early cancellation’ fee and any government taxes and charges).

If you pay your premium by instalments (i.e. fortnightly or monthly), any premium still owing at the time of cancellation must be paid to us.

We will not refund any amount of $1 or less.

Can I cancel my car insurance policy after making a claim?

Yes – you can cancel your policy at any time.

Can Budget Direct cancel my car insurance policy?

If you don’t observe the conditions of your cover, we may cancel your policy (only when it is permitted by law).

This is usually when you don’t perform your obligations under the agreement, such as providing us with true and complete information regarding the car, drivers, use of the car, ownership, the place where its normally kept, and any incidents involving the car which may lead to claims under this policy.

If we cancel your policy due to your failure to meet your obligations, you’ll be refunded either fully or a pro rata amount, i.e. any unused portion of your premium.

For more information, please read the product disclosure statement.

Can my policy be cancelled for non-payment?

Yes – if your fortnightly or monthly premium instalments are overdue by a month or more, we will cancel your policy.

If you don’t pay your premium when it’s due, we’ll send you a friendly reminder via SMS.

Note that if you’re temporarily short of funds, you can push back your payment date by up to 14 days by contacting us or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Experiencing financial difficulty? Please contact us to discuss your options.

Can my policy be cancelled if I make a misrepresentation when answering the insurers questions?

Yes – We will ask you questions and your answers will help us decide whether to insure you, and on what terms. Each question we ask you is important.

You have a legal duty under the Insurance Contracts Act to take ‘reasonable care not to make a misrepresentation’ to us. This means you must answer all our questions fully, accurately, and honestly.

If you fail in your duty, we may, where permitted by law, cancel your policy. Or we may reduce the amount we pay you if you make a claim. Or we may do both of those things.

If your failure is fraudulent, we may refuse to pay a claim. And we may treat the policy as if it never existed.

How will the cancellation of my policy be confirmed?

Regardless of whether you cancel your car insurance policy or we do (only if permitted by law), we’ll send you written confirmation of the cancellation via email or post.

What do I do if my car insurance policy is cancelled?

Regardless of whether you cancel your policy or we do (only if permitted by law), if you intend to continue driving the car in question, you should consider getting it insured by another provider immediately.

You can get your search for another insurer underway by using the Insurance Council of Australia’s Find an Insurer website.

Can my cancelled car insurance policy be reinstated?

It will depend on the circumstances behind the cancellation of your policy and the amount of time that has passed since it was cancelled.

If your cancelled policy cannot be reinstated, you may still be able to buy a new policy from Budget Direct.

For more information, please contact us.

How do I switch car insurers?

Switching car insurers is a lot quicker and easier than you might think – just follow these steps.

Research – compare different insurers’ products and get quotes. Buy – if you get a quote and buy a Budget Direct comprehensive or third party policy online, you’ll save 15%. Contact – once you’re covered by us, contact your previous insurer to decline their renewal offer or cancel your other policy mid-term.

If you cancel mid-term, your previous insurer may refund the unused portion of your premium; however, they may charge you a cancellation fee.