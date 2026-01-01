How to request roadside assistance
Need help on the road? You can either call us directly or submit a request online.
Call us:
For immediate assistance, please call us on 1800 514 448.
Request online:
Prefer to submit your request digitally? Use our online form here: https://ra.budgetdirect.com.au/roadside-assistance
We’ll provide you with roadside assistance if your vehicle:
- breaks down and needs towing
- has a flat battery
- runs out of fuel
- has a flat tyre
- you have lost your keys or accidentally locked them in your vehicle.
If your vehicle is involved in an accident, you’ll need to lodge a car insurance claim.
Call us
24 hours, 7 days a week1800 514 448
Request Online
Get assistance by filling out our online formStart Your Request