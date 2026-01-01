1. Collect the required information
It’ll be quicker and easier for you to lodge your claim if you have the following information handy:
- your policy number
- travel itinerary
- details of the incident, including time and place
- supporting documents (e.g. invoices, receipts, authorisation letters, medical reports, boarding passes, accommodation bookings - we’ll confirm exactly what we require)
- bank account details (for payment of your claim).
You may wish to read the product disclosure statement, to see what you can claim.
2. Lodge your claim
We recommend you lodge your claims as soon as possible.
For policies purchased before 2021.
Claim online
A quick, easy and convenient way to claim.
24 hours, 7 days a weekClaim online now
Email us
Email your completed claim form and supporting documents.
budgetdirecttravel@autogeneral.com.auEmail us
Call us
A member of our team will help you lodge your claim over the phone.
1800 444 424 (within Australia)
+61 7 3465 1718 (from overseas)
Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm, AEST
Mail us
Post your completed claim form and supporting documents to:
PO Box 342, Toowong QLD 4066
3. Leave it with us
Within 10 business days of you lodging your claim, we’ll contact you if we need any more information.
4. Get a decision
On acceptance of your claim, we’ll repair, replace or reimburse you for your lost or damaged items or approved costs (e.g. cancellation fees).