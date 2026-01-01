Claim forms
|If you're claiming this benefit...
|Use this claim form...
|Cancellation and amendment fees
|Download form
|Overseas medical and hospital expenses
|Download form
|Hospital cash allowance
|Download form
|Cutting your trip short
|Download form
|Additional expenses
|Download form
|Resumption of journey
|Download form
|Travel delay expenses
|Download form
|Luggage and personal effects
|Download form
|Delayed luggage allowance
|Download form
|Travel documents, credit cards and traveller's cheques
|Download form
|Theft of cash
|Download form
|Personal accident
|Download form
|Personal liability
|Download form
|Rental vehicle insurance excess
|Download form
|Loss of income
|Download form
|Alternative transport expenses
|Download form
|Hijack
|Download form
|Pet care
|Download form
|Snow Sports Cover
|Snow sports equipment
|Download form
|Snow sports equipment hire
|Download form
|Lift pass
|Download form
|Ski pack
|Download form
|Piste closure
|Download form
|Avalanche cover
|Download form
Medical certificate
If a claim relates to an illness, injury or death, please ask the claimant's registered general practitioner to download and complete a medical certificate.
Supporting documents
Each claim form will tell you which documents you need to send us to support your claim (e.g. invoices, receipts, authorisation letters, medical reports, accommodation and tour details).
Submitting your form
After filling in and signing the relevant claim form, you can email or post it to us along with the relevant supporting documents.