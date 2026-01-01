How do I get roadside assistance?

Becoming a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member is quick and easy:

Join – we’ll ask you some questions about you and your vehicle. Call – if you need roadside assistance, call us on 1800 514 448.

(Note that membership activation takes 48 hours: If you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.)

How much does roadside assistance cost?

A Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership costs only $89.95 a year – just $1.75 a week.

Buy a membership

How do I pay for roadside assistance?

You can pay for your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership by credit card or direct debit from your bank account.

Can I buy Roadside Assistance for a family member or friend?

Yes, you can purchase a Roadside Assistance for someone other than yourself.

The membership can be set up in your name or the name of the person the membership is for, as our Roadside Assistance covers the vehicle (not you as a driver). Once this is set up, only the person authorised to make changes on the membership would be the membership holder.

In both scenarios, you must pay for the membership, know the vehicle details, and be able to answer the sale questions.

When can I start using my roadside assistance?

You can start using your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance for breakdowns that occur 48 hours or more after purchasing your membership.

If you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.

How long is my Roadside Assistance valid for?

Your Roadside Assistance membership is valid for 12 months and starts 48 hours after you buy the Roadside Assistance membership. You can still request for assistance during the first 48 hours of your membership, we just charge a non-refundable service fee of $110 (including GST) on top of your membership costs.

If we invite you to renew your membership, we will send you a renewal offer at least 14 days before your current membership expires.

If you have automatic payments set up your membership fee will be deducted from the account you have previously given us details of (unless you ask us otherwise). If you don’t have automatic payments arranged, you will need to contact us to pay the membership fee.

Do I have to pay extra for towing?

Your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance annual membership fee includes the cost of towing your vehicle.

Our service limits are as follows:

Metro areas (including major towns in regional areas): Up to 20km from the breakdown location to an accredited service provider.

Up to 20km from the breakdown location to an accredited service provider. Rural and remote areas: Up to 50km round trip from the roadside contractor’s depot.

These distances are normally sufficient to get your car to a nearby motor-repair workshop.

If necessary, we can tow your vehicle farther than our service limits, however you will be asked to pay the difference in cost.

The roadside contractor will discuss the cost difference with you upfront.

For more information about breakdown towing, please read our terms and conditions.

Can I get immediate roadside assistance?

Yes – even if you’re not a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member, you can call us for help on 1800 514 448.

A non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to an annual membership fee of $89.95.

Can I buy short-term roadside assistance – for a day, a week or a month?

No – a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership is effective for one year and costs just $89.95 for an unlimited number of callouts (subject to our fair use policy).

Do I have to have car insurance to buy roadside assistance?

No – you can purchase a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership regardless of whether you have a car insurance policy with us (or anyone else).

Can I add roadside assistance to my car insurance?

Yes – you can buy Roadside Assistance at the same time you buy a Budget Direct car insurance policy, or add it to your policy later.

If you add it later, we’ll charge you a pro rata membership fee.

For example, if you add it to a policy that expires in two months’ time, you’ll pay a Roadside Assistance membership fee of $14.99 (one-sixth of the annual fee).

How do I add roadside assistance to my car insurance policy?

To add Roadside Assistance to your Budget Direct car insurance policy, simply follow these steps:

Log into your online account. Click/tap the button for the relevant car Go to ‘Cover Options’ Click the ‘Edit’ button (beside ‘Roadside Assistance’ option) Follow the prompts.

Alternatively, you can call us on 1300 306 560.

How do I renew my roadside assistance?

Unless you’ve requested otherwise, your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership is set to renew automatically each year – saving you having to remember and reducing the risk of you not having cover.

Note that, if you added it to your Budget Direct car insurance policy, your Roadside Assistance will auto-renew at the same time as your insurance policy.

If you prefer, you can opt out of auto-renewal and renew your membership manually instead. To do this, please call us on 1300 306 560.

Can I transfer my roadside assistance?

Yes – if you have Budget Direct Roadside Assistance and you replace your vehicle with another one, you can transfer the cover to your replacement vehicle.

Note that your cover will start 48 hours after the transfer; if you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.

To transfer your cover to another vehicle, please call us on 1300 306 560.

Can I cancel my roadside assistance?

Yes – you can cancel your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership at any time. Call us on 1300 306 560 or chat.

If I cancel my roadside assistance, will I get a refund?

If you have not used your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership and cancel it within 21 days of the purchase date – the cooling-off period – you will receive a full refund.

If you have used your membership and cancel it within the cooling-off period, you will not be eligible to a refund.

If you have not used your membership and cancel outside the cooling-off period you are not eligible for a refund.