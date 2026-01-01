^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How do I get roadside assistance?

Becoming a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member is quick and easy:

  1. Join – we’ll ask you some questions about you and your vehicle.
  2. Call – if you need roadside assistance, call us on 1800 514 448.

(Note that membership activation takes 48 hours: If you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.)

How much does roadside assistance cost?

A Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership costs only $89.95 a year – just $1.75 a week.

Buy a membership

How do I pay for roadside assistance?

You can pay for your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership by credit card or direct debit from your bank account.

Can I buy Roadside Assistance for a family member or friend?

Yes, you can purchase a Roadside Assistance for someone other than yourself.

The membership can be set up in your name or the name of the person the membership is for, as our Roadside Assistance covers the vehicle (not you as a driver). Once this is set up, only the person authorised to make changes on the membership would be the membership holder.

In both scenarios, you must pay for the membership, know the vehicle details, and be able to answer the sale questions.

When can I start using my roadside assistance?

You can start using your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance for breakdowns that occur 48 hours or more after purchasing your membership.

If you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.

How long is my Roadside Assistance valid for?

Your Roadside Assistance membership is valid for 12 months and starts 48 hours after you buy the Roadside Assistance membership. You can still request for assistance during the first 48 hours of your membership, we just charge a non-refundable service fee of $110 (including GST) on top of your membership costs.

If we invite you to renew your membership, we will send you a renewal offer at least 14 days before your current membership expires.

If you have automatic payments set up your membership fee will be deducted from the account you have previously given us details of (unless you ask us otherwise). If you don’t have automatic payments arranged, you will need to contact us to pay the membership fee.

Do I have to pay extra for towing?

Your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance annual membership fee includes the cost of towing your vehicle.

Our service limits are as follows:

  • Metro areas (including major towns in regional areas): Up to 20km from the breakdown location to an accredited service provider.
  • Rural and remote areas: Up to 50km round trip from the roadside contractor’s depot.

These distances are normally sufficient to get your car to a nearby motor-repair workshop.

If necessary, we can tow your vehicle farther than our service limits, however you will be asked to pay the difference in cost.

The roadside contractor will discuss the cost difference with you upfront.

For more information about breakdown towing, please read our terms and conditions.

Can I get immediate roadside assistance?

Yes – even if you’re not a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member, you can call us for help on 1800 514 448.

A non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to an annual membership fee of $89.95.

Can I buy short-term roadside assistance – for a day, a week or a month?

No – a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership is effective for one year and costs just $89.95 for an unlimited number of callouts (subject to our fair use policy).

Do I have to have car insurance to buy roadside assistance?

No – you can purchase a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership regardless of whether you have a car insurance policy with us (or anyone else).

Can I add roadside assistance to my car insurance?

Yes – you can buy Roadside Assistance at the same time you buy a Budget Direct car insurance policy, or add it to your policy later.

If you add it later, we’ll charge you a pro rata membership fee.

For example, if you add it to a policy that expires in two months’ time, you’ll pay a Roadside Assistance membership fee of $14.99 (one-sixth of the annual fee).

How do I add roadside assistance to my car insurance policy?

To add Roadside Assistance to your Budget Direct car insurance policy, simply follow these steps:

  1. Log into your online account.
  2. Click/tap the button for the relevant car
  3. Go to ‘Cover Options’
  4. Click the ‘Edit’ button (beside ‘Roadside Assistance’ option)
  5. Follow the prompts.

Alternatively, you can call us on 1300 306 560.

How do I renew my roadside assistance?

Unless you’ve requested otherwise, your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership is set to renew automatically each year – saving you having to remember and reducing the risk of you not having cover.

Note that, if you added it to your Budget Direct car insurance policy, your Roadside Assistance will auto-renew at the same time as your insurance policy.

If you prefer, you can opt out of auto-renewal and renew your membership manually instead. To do this, please call us on 1300 306 560.

Can I transfer my roadside assistance?

Yes – if you have Budget Direct Roadside Assistance and you replace your vehicle with another one, you can transfer the cover to your replacement vehicle.

Note that your cover will start 48 hours after the transfer; if you require assistance before then – or help at any time with a pre-existing condition – a non-refundable service charge of $110 will apply, in addition to your annual membership fee.

To transfer your cover to another vehicle, please call us on 1300 306 560.

Can I cancel my roadside assistance?

Yes – you can cancel your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership at any time. Call us on 1300 306 560 or chat.

If I cancel my roadside assistance, will I get a refund?

If you have not used your Budget Direct Roadside Assistance membership and cancel it within 21 days of the purchase date – the cooling-off period – you will receive a full refund.

If you have used your membership and cancel it within the cooling-off period, you will not be eligible to a refund.

If you have not used your membership and cancel outside the cooling-off period you are not eligible for a refund.

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