^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Can I get roadside assistance?

You can get Budget Direct Roadside Assistance if you are an Australian resident and your vehicle is (among other things):

  • registered
  • roadworthy
  • less than 3.5 tonnes gross vehicle mass (GVM) and/or less than 5.5m in length
  • used for private or business purposes (must not be used for commercial purposes such as taxis, limousines rental or hire vehicles or any other commercial use).

For the full list of eligibility criteria, please read the membership terms and conditions.

Can I get roadside assistance if I'm not already a member?

Yes, even if you’re not a Budget Direct Roadside Assistance member, you can still call us for help if your car breaks down.

Non-members are required to pay a non-refundable service fee of $110, in addition to an annual membership fee of $89.95.

Once you’re a member, you’re entitled to unlimited callouts for assistance.~

Read more about immediate roadside assistance

Can I get roadside assistance without paying annual membership fees?

No – Budget Direct Roadside Assistance members are required to pay an annual fee.

Some other providers do not charge a membership fee and instead require their customers to pay a flat fee for assistance only when they need it.

These fees vary, depending on the nature of the problem, and can be costly (our members’ annual fee of $89.95 entitles them to unlimited callouts, subject to our fair use policy).

Can I get roadside assistance without car insurance?

Yes – you can buy Budget Direct Roadside Assistance by itself, without Budget Direct car insurance.

To qualify for standalone Roadside Assistance (i.e. without car insurance), your car must have less than 250,000km on its odometer.

Can I get roadside assistance for an older car?

Yes – subject to the two following scenarios:

If your Roadside Assistance is linked to a Budget Direct car insurance policy

As long as your vehicle is (among other things) registered and roadworthy, we’ll provide you with roadside assistance if it breaks down, regardless of its age and mileage.

If your Roadside Assistance is not linked to a Budget Direct car insurance policy

We’ll provide you with roadside assistance as long as your vehicle is (among other things) registered, roadworthy, and has less than 250,000km on its odometer.

For the full list of eligibility criteria, please read the membership terms and conditions.

Can I get roadside assistance for my ute / truck?

The ute or truck must not be used for commercial purposes such as taxis, limousines rental or hire vehicles or any other commercial use. However it can be used for business purposes (i.e. full or occasional business use).

Also, it must be within our vehicle-weight limit of 3.5 tonnes gross vehicle mass (GVM) and/or vehicle-length limit of 5.5m.

For the full list of eligibility criteria, please read the membership terms and conditions.

Can I get roadside assistance for my caravan or trailer?

Budget Direct provides roadside assistance to broken-down vehicles, but not any trailers or caravans being towed by the crippled vehicle.

If a breakdown necessitates a tow, only the tow for the car will be covered (within service limits).

While we could also arrange a tow for your trailer or caravan, it would be at your expense.

Can I get roadside assistance for my motorcycle?

No – Budget Direct Roadside Assistance only covers four-wheel motor vehicles.

Can I get roadside assistance for my motorhome?

No – Budget Direct Roadside Assistance does not extend to motorhomes, Winnebagos or other types of large recreational vehicles.

For the full list of eligibility criteria, please read the membership terms and conditions.

Can I get Roadside Assistance for business vehicles?

The vehicle can be used for business purposes (i.e. full or occasional business use) but must not be used for commercial purposes such as taxis, limousines rental or hire vehicles or any other commercial use.

Can I get Roadside Assistance if my car is used for ridesharing?

We don’t offer cover for vehicles used on rideshare apps. This is considered a form of commercial use, which we don’t cover.

Can I get roadside assistance off-road?

Budget Direct can provide roadside assistance only if you get stranded on a sealed road that is trafficable by a standard two-wheel-drive recovery vehicle.

If you’re stuck in a creek bed, national park, beach or bush track, for example, we will not be able to assist you.

Note that even if we can reach you via sealed roads, if your vehicle is bogged off the road we will not be able to assist you.

We won’t leave you stranded, though, and can arrange for a third party to rescue you at your cost.

Find out how to get your car unstuck from mud or sand

Back to Roadside Assistance FAQs
Car Insurance FAQs
Home Insurance FAQs
Travel Insurance FAQs

Buy Roadside Assistance online

Quote Now