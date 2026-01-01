Does Motorcycle Insurance have a cooling-off period?

Yes – all Budget Direct motorcycle insurance policies have a cooling-off period; it starts the moment you buy or renew the policy and lasts for 21 days.

If you change your mind within that time, you can cancel your policy and if you haven’t made a claim you’ll receive a full refund of the premium you’ve paid. We will not refund any amount of $1 or less.

How do I cancel my Motorcycle Insurance?

You can cancel your policy at any time. Simply give us a call on 1300 306 560, and we’ll guide you through the cancellation process.

Can I change my Motorcycle Insurance payment details?

You can – simply give us a call on 1300 306 560 and we’ll help you change your payment details.

Can I cancel my Motorcycle Insurance policy after making a claim?

You can cancel your Motorcycle Insurance policy at any time. Simply call us on 1300 306 560, and we’ll run through any fees, costs or premium refunds that may apply.

Can I change my Motorcycle Insurance excess?

Yes - you may be able to change your Basic Excess for your Motorcycle Insurance policy and receive a cheaper premium.

You can also reduce your windshield excess within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle. For more information, please call us on 1300 306 560.