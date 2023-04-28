Benefits of living in an apartment

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Benefits of living in an apartment

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

28 April 2023 | See disclaimer

So you’re thinking of moving into an apartment. Maybe you’re attracted to the cheaper costs. Maybe you’re after a killer view only achievable from a 10 story building overlooking the city. Whatever your reasons, you want to know the ins and out of living in an apartment before you actually move in. And while that may not be possible if you haven’t lived in an apartment before, the next best thing is doing your research.

Apartment living pros and cons

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Here are the main pros and cons to apartment living.

Pros

Keep costs low

Whether you’re renting or buying an apartment, you’ll generally find that the cost associated with apartment living are cheaper than those of living in a house. If you’re buying, the initial purchasing costs will be lower and renters will generally be charged less per week.

Facilities

Living in an apartment can come with extra perks a house might not have. You might have access to all sorts of the complex’s facilities like pools, gyms, covered parking, BBQ areas, shared gardens and even tennis courts.

Less maintenance

In an apartment you’re less likely to need to spend your Sunday mowing the lawn or ripping out weeds from your back garden. You can enjoy all the facilities your apartment complex has to offer with none of the maintenance issues which is usually taken care of by body corporate.

Location

If you have a preferred suburb or location that you’re looking to move to but are priced out of the market for houses, living in an apartment can enable you to still enjoy the benefits of the area. Moving into an apartment can mean living within your preferred school district and being close to public transport and shopping centres.

Cons

Restrictions

One of the main drawbacks of living in an apartment is the dreaded body corporate. Made up of all of the owners of the apartments in the building, the body corporate can have a huge impact on what you can and can’t do in an apartment. From restrictions on noisy activities to rules on decorating the exterior of your apartment to owning a pet on the property, the body corporate can be as strict or as lenient as it likes.

Noise issues

Whether you’re the type to tuck into bed by 8 on the dot or you’re a fan of playing heavy metal music at 2am, living in an apartment means you’re going to spend a lot of time being aware of the noises from your neighbours or the impact your noise might have on them. Noise will not only travel through the walls but also through ceilings and floors so if you’re particularly unlucky you could be completely surrounded by noisy neighbours.

Less space

If you’ve always dreamed of a big backyard and a house big enough to swing a cat in, an apartment might not be the best choice of living spaces. Unless you’ve moved into a mega apartment, you’re more than likely downsizing from the space you’ve been used to living in which will impact how much furniture you have and how many people you can have over to stay.

While it may be a compromise between what you want and what you can afford, there are always creative ways to make the most of living in a smaller space.

How to maximise your space

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1. Come clean

This one might seem as though it’s too obvious to even mention, but the reality is that many small living spaces end up looking significantly larger once all of the clutter has been cleared away. So, begin your journey to a larger flat by giving your home a good thorough cleaning.

Pay special attention to any items or piles/stacks that have accumulated on the floor itself, as well as surfaces such as countertops and tables. Consider investing in space-saving storage that can fit under furniture or in cupboards or wardrobes, so that those items which would otherwise sit on your floor can be packed away out of sight.

2. Unify your colours

Having too many different colours in your home can make it appear jumbled and disorganised, and by extension much smaller than it actually is. Instead, match your furniture and decorations to the basic colour scheme of your walls (or match your walls to your furniture and decorations). You can take it a step further by choosing light colours for your walls and floors, which create an added sense of openness.

3. Let the sunshine in

Speaking of light, the more of it that you have in a room, the larger that room will seem. And, there’s no better light source than the one that rises every morning and sets every night. By drawing your curtains and opening your blinds, you’ll not only allow more of that room-widening sunlight inside, but you’ll also be creating the illusion of depth by opening up views to the outside world.

4. Reflect on your mirrors

Another way to create the illusion of depth is to use large mirrors. When placed across from windows, these mirrors not only reflect more light, but they also make it appear as though you have an additional window. Likewise, large mirrors can effectively double the apparent size of a room when placed along a blank wall. Remember, the larger the mirror, the greater the effect.

5. Hit the ceiling

Chances are that the restrictiveness of your apartment doesn’t extend all of the way to the ceiling. About halfway up the wall, most of your furniture disappears, and you’re left with open space. Take advantage of this and make an effort to draw the eye upwards. By painting or wallpapering your ceiling, you and any guests that you have will instinctively begin to notice the higher spaces in your home, and will thus feel as though the room itself is larger.

6. Shrink your furniture

Sometimes, a space only seems confined because it’s filled with overly large couches, tables, armoires, etc. You can solve this problem by selecting smaller pieces of furniture, or by getting rid of furniture that you don’t need. Alternately, consider investing in furniture which can be easily moved and stored away (such as collapsible or foldable furniture), and then retrieved when it is needed.

7. Give stripes a try

Stripes have a unique way of attracting the eye and making things appear longer. Take advantage of this phenomenon with a striped rug oriented so that the stripes follow the length of the room. You could also consider striped wallpaper or furniture covers to try to achieve the same effect.

8. Keep things dynamic

Lastly, if you feel as though your flat is starting to feel cramped, you might just need a change of scenery or some spare room ideas. By redecorating your apartment’s interior a few times a year, rearranging the furniture layout, or possibly trying a new colour of paint on the walls, you can make the space that you do have feel fresh, new, and open. So mix things up and see just how spacious your flat can be, even if you’re living in a room the size of a car’s boot.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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