^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What if I have a question about my claim?

We are here to help you through all stages of your claim. Chat with one of our agents online from 7 am to 9 pm Monday to Friday AEST.

Alternatively, call us on 1800 069 336 to speak to someone from our claims team 24/7.

How do I send you the documents supporting my claim?

Please upload the supporting documents via your online policy manager by selecting ‘Upload Documents’. Alternatively, please email the documents to home@autogeneral.com.au with only your claim number in the subject line.

Am I required to provide proof of loss or damage?

Allowing us to assess the damage or loss is usually all that’s required to prove it. We may ask you for photos of the damage to your home in instances where we are not appointing an assessor.

If an item has been lost, stolen, or contaminated (for example due to floods) and can’t be assessed, we may ask you to provide evidence of ownership and value.

This evidence could include:

  • purchase receipts
  • valuations
  • credit-card statements
  • serial numbers
  • owner’s manuals
  • guarantee or warranty certificates
  • photos or videos of your item
  • product packaging.

Please upload the supporting documents via your online policy manager by selecting ‘Upload Documents’. Alternatively, please email the documents to home@autogeneral.com.au with only your claim number in the subject line.

What documents do I need to supply if I’m claiming for the landlord benefit on loss of rent after an insured event?

We will ask you to provide copies of the following documents when you lodge your claim:

  • A tenancy agreement
  • A real estate management contract
  • A tenancy ledger

In certain circumstances, we may ask for other documents to further support your claim.

What documents do I need to supply if I’m claiming for optional landlord covers?

We will ask you to provide copies of the following documents when you lodge your claim:

  • A tenancy agreement
  • A real estate management contract
  • A tenancy ledger

In certain circumstances, we may ask for other documents to further support your claim.

Do I need to supply a police or fire brigade report?

A police report is needed for claims lodged under:

  • Theft
  • Malicious Damage
  • Tenant Malicious Damage

Depending on the type of claim we may ask for other reports from the police, fire brigade, or emergency services.

How long will my claim take?

Home claims are not completed in a set timeframe and instead can vary based on the customer’s individual circumstances.

Why are you asking me about GST?

We are required by the Australian Tax Office (ATO) to collect details from those who are registered for GST. The reason why we collect this information is that it impacts the settlement of any claims made on your insurance policy.

For more details please contact the ATO, consult your accountant, tax officer or financial advisor.

Why are you asking me about my ABN?

We do not need your ABN, just information around your claiming status.

If you are registered for GST and entitled to claim an Input Tax Credit (ITC) on your premium, you need to give us this ITC entitlement each time you make a claim. A full GST entitlement would be a 100% ITC entitlement.

For more details please contact the ATO, consult your accountant, tax officer or financial advisor.

Could my claim be declined?

When you submit an insurance claim, there are a few possible outcomes:

  • Your claim may be approved in full
  • Your claim may be partially approved (meaning we can only approve part of the claim)
  • Your claim may be declined

Once you submit a claim, we will review all relevant information to determine what is covered under your specific policy.

Here are some common reasons why a claim may be partially approved or declined:

  • Your insurance policy was not current at the time of the loss.
  • The damage was pre-existing and not caused by an insured event.
  • The damage or its cause is subject to one or more policy exclusions.

If we have accepted a claim for loss or damage to your home, we will aim to repair or rebuild using builders or suppliers in our network. We will cover repair and rebuilding costs up to the limits stated in your Insurance Certificate and PDS. In some circumstances, we may be unable to repair or rebuild all or part of the home, and this can impact how we settle the claim.

What can I do if I am unhappy with my claim?

If you’re unhappy with any of your home insurer’s decisions or actions — including a declined claim — you may make a complaint.

Budget Direct’s complaints process is as follows:

Step 1: Speak to us

We want to resolve any complaint or dispute for you as quickly as possible. The best place to start is to contact our customer service team.

Step 2: Our team will help you

We will acknowledge your complaint within 24 hours of receiving it or as soon as practicable.

Our team will try to resolve your complaint immediately and will provide you with a unique reference number.

If we are unable to resolve your complaint to your satisfaction within 5 business days, we will escalate it to our Customer Disputes Resolution Team for review.

Step 3: If we can’t agree, you can seek an independent review

If you are dissatisfied with our final decision, you can complain to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). What to do before you complain to AFCA.

Find out more about how to complain to Budget Direct.

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