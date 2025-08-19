^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

6 things you should know before signing a rental agreement

19 August 2025 | See disclaimer

Renting out a property is a big commitment. After all, renting isn’t taken lightly and once you sign the lease agreement, you’ll be legally bound by terms and conditions outlined in a lengthy renter’s document.

The last thing you’ll want to do is rush into any uncertain rental agreements. And while double or even triple-checking your rental agreement may seem time-consuming it will ultimately help you in the long run.

To help you with your checklist before the next rental inspection; we’ve listed five things you should know before you sign a rental agreement.

See all of Budget Direct’s renter’s guides

Inspecting the property

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While this may seem like an obvious first step, it’s important that as a first-time renter you inspect the potential property at least once in person.

When inspecting the property you should aim to check:

  • If the property is damaged

  • If the garden is maintained

  • If all current appliances are working

  • If there is the correct number of bedrooms

Application process

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What you’ll need to apply for your first rental property will vary based on your individual rental history and previous living situation. If you are a first-time renter, there is no need to worry, there are always ways to strengthen your first application.

The documentation you can provide:

  • Verification of employment

  • Verification of income

  • Reference from employee or colleague

  • Reference from a teacher or mentor

  • Reference from an agent who previously sold your home

  • Photo identification of driver’s licence, passport or student ID

  • Gas, electricity or phone bill (proof of payment).

It’s important that you provide at least three references that aren’t relatives.

You’ll also want to talk to the property manager in advance to find out what is required to apply for the lease.

Residential tenancy agreement

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If you are successful a landlord will want you to sign a contract known as a tenancy agreement or a lease.

In Australia, there are established tenancy authorities to protect the rights of both landlords and tenants. Your rights are determined by your state or territory and you must remain up to date on either side.

Once the contract is signed, the renter is legally obligated to adhere to the agreement. Failure to do so could result in fines or even eviction.

A residential tenancy agreement should include:

  • The amount of rent due/when it is due

  • How the rent is paid

  • The length and type of tenancy

  • The cost of the bond

  • Conditions around a broken lease or leaving before the lease expires

  • Any specific building requirements, regulations or conditions

You should always ask to review a copy of the residential tenancy agreement for up to 24 hours before making any final decisions.

Bond

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A bond is a deposit that provides financial security to the landlord or owner if the terms of the lease are broken. Bond is a separate payment to the rent and will have to be paid up-front on top of several weeks rent.

Your landlord can also claim all or a portion of your bond to clean or repair items in your property that were damaged during your stay.

Condition report

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When you pay the bond your landlord must prepare a condition report. A condition report is a document that notes the state of the property when you first move in. This report aims to keep track of all existing damage or issues within the property.

What to look for in a condition report:

  • It must be prepared before or within days of you moving into your new home

  • It includes detailed information on the property’s walls, doors, floor and any existing or ongoing damage with furniture and appliances.

  • If you disagree with any of the documented damage from the agent/owner

You must complete the inspection report and return it to the agent/owner in the specified number of days.

Make sure that you and your landlord agree on the contents of the condition report before signing. This means that the report can be used as evidence (if needed) in disputes about cleaning, damage or replacing items before the end of your lease.

Renter’s insurance

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If you are a tenant you may need a different insurance policy from the property owner. Even though you don’t own the property itself you’ll still want to ensure that your personal possessions are covered if they were ever damaged or stolen.

Renter’s insurance is an optimal choice for people living in rental properties. It protects against financial loss as well as the cost of replacing or repairing your belongings (furniture, white goods, electrical appliances, clothing and personal effects).

Before signing a rental agreement make sure to consider what type of insurance coverage you may need while renting.

Other resources:

See More Renters Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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