^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Emergency Repairs

If you require immediate support, we can arrange a 'make safe' and complete temporary repairs to your property. The purpose of a ‘make safe’ is to reduce the amount of risk to those inside the home and prevent further damage to the home itself.

‘Make Safe’ Action Plan
  1. Prioritise Your Safety
    • Start by identifying the hazard and making sure everyone is safe
    • If it is an emergency - Call Triple Zero - (000)
    • If the hazard is ongoing - Contact the SES 132 500
  2. Secure the Area
    • Avoid the damaged area and any ongoing risk
    • Shut off all affected utilities like power, water, or gas (if it is safe to do so)
    • Secure the area to prevent further access, damage, and loss
  3. Contact Us for Claim Support
    • Call us 24/7 on 1800 069 336
    • We will organise a ‘Make Safe’ as a temporary course of action

Urgent Financial Need

If you need urgent financial assistance, please let us know. We may be able to fast track your claim or make an advance payment within five business days of you demonstrating your urgent financial need. Any advance payment may be deducted from the total value of your claim.

Professional Support

Recovering from a claim event can take time and you don’t have to do it alone. There are free, independent, and professional organisations (many available 24/7) who can offer support. A list of organisations is available on our Customer Assistance page.

Flood and Rain Affected Areas

Your safety is the top priority, please don’t do anything that puts anyone at risk. When you can safely access your property, we’ll be here to help.

Returning to Your Property
  1. Access
    Only return to your property when emergency services give the go ahead.
  2. Potential Hazards
    If water has entered the property, don't turn on your electricity until it has been inspected and signed off by an electrician.
  3. Preventing Further Damage
    If you have sustained roof damage and further damage may be caused by subsequent weather, please contact us to arrange a ‘make safe’ repair.

Temporary Accommodation: If you are unable to live at your property, we may be able to support you and your pets with temporary accommodation where your policy has this benefit.

What should I do with my flood-affected contents and carpet?
  1. Document the Damage
    You can start cleaning up, but first take pictures or videos of damage to the property and possessions, and keep samples of damaged materials and fabrics as evidence for your claim (for carpet, around a square meter should be fine, if it is safe to keep).
  2. Remove Water and Mud-Damaged Contents
    You are able to remove water or mud-damaged materials from your property that might pose a health risk, such as saturated carpets and soft furnishings (if the item is damaged and may be repairable or you are retaining destroyed items, store them somewhere where they do not pose a health risk).
  3. Keep a Record of Items
    You should make a list of all the damaged items and provide as much information as you can. This should include a description of the item, brand, model, and serial number.

Contact us as soon as possible, either online or on the phone.

Check Your Vehicle for Water Damage
  1. Check Your Car for Damage
    When safe to do so, check your vehicle for water damage.
  2. Please Don’t Drive Your Vehicle
    If your vehicle has suffered water damage - do not drive the vehicle. We will arrange for it to be towed to as assessment location. If in doubt, please contact us.
  3. Clean and Dry the Car as Best You Can
    Doing so will reduce the risk of mould damage.

What to Do if You Find Additional Damage After Lodging Your Claim

Additional Damage

If you locate additional damage that was caused by the same event after lodging your claim but prior to a builder or assessor visiting your property (virtually or in-person), you do not need to contact us to update your claim.

Please document the damage uncovered and discuss this with the builder when the assessment (virtual or in-person) happens.

If your assessment has already occurred, please contact your builder or assessor directly. If this is not possible, please send an email to home@autogeneral.com.au with photos and a description of the additional damage.

When to Contact Us

  1. If a ‘Make Safe’ (Temporary Repairs) is Required
    If your home requires immediate temporary repairs (a ‘make safe’) to ensure the property is safe and prevent further damage, please contact us.
  2. Unrelated Event
    Where the damage is not related to the same event, please contact us as this may need to be managed as a separate claim.

Contact Us

We’re here to support you throughout your claim. You don’t need any documents to start your claim, when you’re able to, get in touch:

Claim Online

Lodge your claim in your own time, online.

Claim Online Now

Chat to Us

Our chat team is available 8:30-4:30 Monday - Friday.

Start a Chat

Call Us on 1800 069 336

Receive first hand support from our team members 24/7.

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A copy of your PDS can also be viewed online anytime.