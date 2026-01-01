^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What support do you need?

Accessibility Support

National Relay Service (NRS)

A government initiative that allows people who are deaf, hard of hearing and/or have a speech impairment to make and receive phone calls.

1300 555 727
(Voice Relay number)
133 677
(Teletypewriter – TTY – number)
0423 677 767
(SMS relay number) 24 hours, 7 days a week

www.communications.gov.au/accesshub
NRS website

Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS)

A government service for people who do not speak English and for agencies and businesses that need to communicate with their non-English-speaking clients.

131 450
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.tisnational.gov.au
TIS website

Counselling and Wellbeing

Beyond Blue

Provides information and support to help everyone in Australia achieve their best possible mental health, whatever their age and wherever they live.

1300 224 636
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.beyondblue.org.au
Beyond Blue website

Griefline

Griefline provides confidential and free counselling services and support to anyone experiencing grief loss and/or trauma Australia-wide.

1300 845 745
8am - 8pm AEDT, Monday to Friday

www.griefline.org.au
Griefline website

Kids Helpline

A free and confidential telephone and online counselling service for children and young adults aged 5 to 25, as well as their parents, carers and teachers.

1800 551 800
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.kidshelpline.com.au
Kids Helpline website

Lifeline

A national charity that provides all Australians with access to crisis support and suicide prevention services.

13 11 14
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.lifeline.org.au
Lifeline website

MensLine

A free telephone and online counselling service for Australian men with emotional health and relationship concerns.

1300 789 978
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.mensline.org.au
MensLine website

QLife

QLife provides anonymous and free LGBTI+ peer support and referral for people in Australia wanting to talk about sexuality, identity, gender, bodies, feelings or relationships.

1800 184 527
3pm–12am, 7 days a week

www.qlife.org.au
QLife website

R U OK?

A suicide prevention charity on a mission to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with people around them and support anyone struggling with life.

R U OK? is not a crisis support or counselling service. For immediate support, visit their Find Help web page.

Domestic and Family Violence

National

If you or your children are in immediate danger, call 000.

1800 Respect (National Sexual Assault Domestic Violence Counselling Service)

Offers confidential online and telephone counselling, information and referral services.

1800 737 732 (1800 RESPECT)
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.1800respect.org.au
1800 Respect website

Elder Abuse Prevention Unit

Provides support, referrals and information to Australians who experience, witness or suspect the abuse of an older person by someone the person knows and trusts.

1300 651 192
Queensland callers
All other callers
(07) 3867 2525 or 1800 353 374 (1800 Elder Help)
9.30am–4.30pm AEST, Mon–Fri

www.eapu.com.au
EAPU website

MensLine

A free telephone and online counselling service for Australian men with emotional health and relationship concerns.

1300 789 978
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.mensline.org.au
MensLine website

QLife

Provides anonymous and free LGBTI+ peer support and referral for people in Australia wanting to talk about sexuality, identity, gender, bodies, feelings or relationships.

1800 184 527
3pm–12pm AEST, 7 days a week

www.qlife.org.au
QLife website

ACT

Domestic Violence Crisis Service

Provides crisis intervention, legal support and advocacy, safety planning and other services to children, teens and adults affected by domestic and family violence.

(02) 628 0900
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.dvcs.org.au
DVCS website

Helps people with their legal problems, especially those who are socially or economically disadvantaged.

1300 654 314
9am–4pm, Mon–Fri

www.legalaidact.org.au
Legal Aid ACT website

NSW

Domestic Violence Line

Provides telephone counselling, information and referrals for women, including trans women, who have experienced domestic and family violence.

Supplies criminal, family and civil law services to disadvantaged clients, including those experiencing domestic and family violence.

1300 888 529
9am–5pm, Mon–Fri

www.legalaid.nsw.gov.au
Legal Aid NSW website

Provides confidential legal information, advice and referrals for women. Focuses on family law, domestic violence, parenting issues, sexual assault and discrimination.

1800 810 784
(02) 8745 6999

Mon: 1.30pm–4pm
Tue: 9.30am–12.30pm
Thur: 1.30pm–4.30pm

www.wlsnsw.org.au
WLS NSW website

NT

Northern Territory Government

The web page has information on how you can get help if you're suffering domestic, family or sexual violence, including the support services nearest you.

Offers a range of legal services, including information and advice, representation, family dispute resolution, and education.

1800 019 343
8am–4.30pm, Mon–Fri

www.legalaid.nt.gov.au
NTLAC website

QLD

DV Connect Womensline

Queensland's only round-the-clock crisis response telephone helpline for residents who identify as female and want to escape domestic violence.

1800 811 811
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.dvconnect.org/womensline
Womensline web page

DV Connect MensLine

A free, confidential telephone counselling, referral, information and support service for Queenslanders identifying as male, and who may be experiencing or using domestic and family violence.

1800 600 636
9am–Midnight, 7 days a week

www.dvconnect.org/mensline
MensLine web page

Helps financially disadvantaged Queenslanders who need assistance with criminal, family and civil law matters.

1300 651 188
10am–4pm, Mon–Fri

www.legalaid.qld.gov.au
Legal Aid QLD website

SA

Women's Safety Services SA

Supports women and children who are experiencing and/or escaping domestic and family violence.

1800 800 098
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.womenssafetyservices.com.au
WSS SA website

Provides legal assistance, including legal representation for those who need it most but can't pay for it.

1300 366 424
9am–4.30pm, Mon–Fri

www.lsc.sa.gov.au
LSC SA website

TAS

Provides legal services, including advice, representation, family dispute resolution and education, especially to economically and socially disadvantaged residents.

1300 366 611
9am–5pm, Mon–Fri

www.legalaid.tas.gov.au
Legal Aid TAS website

VIC

safe steps Family Violence Response Centre

Statewide response service for women, young people and children experiencing family violence.

1800 015 188
24 hours, 7 days a week

www.safesteps.org.au
safe steps website

Helps people with their criminal, family and civil law matters, including representing those who need it most.

1300 792 387
9am–5pm, Mon–Fri

www.legalaid.vic.gov.au
VIC Legal Aid website

WA

Women's Domestic Violence Helpline

Provides counselling, referral and support services for women experiencing family and domestic violence.

1800 007 339
(08) 9223 1188
24 hours, 7 days a week

WDVH web page

Promotes access to legal information and criminal, family and civil law services for all residents.

1300 650 579
9am–4pm, Mon–Fri

www.legalaid.wa.gov.au
Legal Aid WA Website

Financial Support

National Debt Helpline (NDH)

A not-for-profit service that helps people tackle their debt problems. NDH offers free, independent and confidential financial counselling.

1800 007 007
9.30am–4.30pm AEST, Mon–Fri

www.ndh.org.au
NDH website

Moneysmart

An initiative of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Moneysmart helps Australians take control of their money with free tools, tips and guidance.

www.moneysmart.gov.au
Moneysmart website