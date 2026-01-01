What support do you need?
Accessibility Support
National Relay Service (NRS)
A government initiative that allows people who are deaf, hard of hearing and/or have a speech impairment to make and receive phone calls.
1300 555 727
(Voice Relay number)
133 677
(Teletypewriter – TTY – number)
0423 677 767
(SMS relay number) 24 hours, 7 days a week
www.communications.gov.au/accesshub
NRS website
Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS)
A government service for people who do not speak English and for agencies and businesses that need to communicate with their non-English-speaking clients.
131 450
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.tisnational.gov.au
TIS website
Counselling and Wellbeing
Beyond Blue
Provides information and support to help everyone in Australia achieve their best possible mental health, whatever their age and wherever they live.
1300 224 636
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.beyondblue.org.au
Beyond Blue website
Griefline
Griefline provides confidential and free counselling services and support to anyone experiencing grief loss and/or trauma Australia-wide.
1300 845 745
8am - 8pm AEDT, Monday to Friday
www.griefline.org.au
Griefline website
Kids Helpline
A free and confidential telephone and online counselling service for children and young adults aged 5 to 25, as well as their parents, carers and teachers.
1800 551 800
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.kidshelpline.com.au
Kids Helpline website
Lifeline
A national charity that provides all Australians with access to crisis support and suicide prevention services.
13 11 14
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.lifeline.org.au
Lifeline website
MensLine
A free telephone and online counselling service for Australian men with emotional health and relationship concerns.
1300 789 978
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.mensline.org.au
MensLine website
QLife
QLife provides anonymous and free LGBTI+ peer support and referral for people in Australia wanting to talk about sexuality, identity, gender, bodies, feelings or relationships.
1800 184 527
3pm–12am, 7 days a week
www.qlife.org.au
QLife website
R U OK?
A suicide prevention charity on a mission to inspire and empower everyone to meaningfully connect with people around them and support anyone struggling with life.
R U OK? is not a crisis support or counselling service. For immediate support, visit their Find Help web page.
Domestic and Family Violence
National
If you or your children are in immediate danger, call 000.
1800 Respect (National Sexual Assault Domestic Violence Counselling Service)
Offers confidential online and telephone counselling, information and referral services.
1800 737 732 (1800 RESPECT)
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.1800respect.org.au
1800 Respect website
Elder Abuse Prevention Unit
Provides support, referrals and information to Australians who experience, witness or suspect the abuse of an older person by someone the person knows and trusts.
1300 651 192
Queensland callers
All other callers
(07) 3867 2525 or 1800 353 374 (1800 Elder Help)
9.30am–4.30pm AEST, Mon–Fri
www.eapu.com.au
EAPU website
MensLine
A free telephone and online counselling service for Australian men with emotional health and relationship concerns.
1300 789 978
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.mensline.org.au
MensLine website
QLife
Provides anonymous and free LGBTI+ peer support and referral for people in Australia wanting to talk about sexuality, identity, gender, bodies, feelings or relationships.
1800 184 527
3pm–12pm AEST, 7 days a week
www.qlife.org.au
QLife website
ACT
Domestic Violence Crisis Service
Provides crisis intervention, legal support and advocacy, safety planning and other services to children, teens and adults affected by domestic and family violence.
(02) 628 0900
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.dvcs.org.au
DVCS website
Legal Aid ACT
Helps people with their legal problems, especially those who are socially or economically disadvantaged.
1300 654 314
9am–4pm, Mon–Fri
www.legalaidact.org.au
Legal Aid ACT website
NSW
Domestic Violence Line
Provides telephone counselling, information and referrals for women, including trans women, who have experienced domestic and family violence.
1800 656 463
1800 671 442 (hearing impaired)
24 hours, 7 days a week
Legal Aid NSW
Supplies criminal, family and civil law services to disadvantaged clients, including those experiencing domestic and family violence.
1300 888 529
9am–5pm, Mon–Fri
www.legalaid.nsw.gov.au
Legal Aid NSW website
Women's Legal Service NSW
Provides confidential legal information, advice and referrals for women. Focuses on family law, domestic violence, parenting issues, sexual assault and discrimination.
Mon: 1.30pm–4pm
Tue: 9.30am–12.30pm
Thur: 1.30pm–4.30pm
www.wlsnsw.org.au
WLS NSW website
NT
Northern Territory Government
The web page has information on how you can get help if you're suffering domestic, family or sexual violence, including the support services nearest you.
1800 737 732 (1800 Respect)
24 hours, 7 days a week
Northern Territory Legal Aid Commission
Offers a range of legal services, including information and advice, representation, family dispute resolution, and education.
1800 019 343
8am–4.30pm, Mon–Fri
www.legalaid.nt.gov.au
NTLAC website
QLD
DV Connect Womensline
Queensland's only round-the-clock crisis response telephone helpline for residents who identify as female and want to escape domestic violence.
1800 811 811
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.dvconnect.org/womensline
Womensline web page
DV Connect MensLine
A free, confidential telephone counselling, referral, information and support service for Queenslanders identifying as male, and who may be experiencing or using domestic and family violence.
1800 600 636
9am–Midnight, 7 days a week
www.dvconnect.org/mensline
MensLine web page
Legal Aid Queensland
Helps financially disadvantaged Queenslanders who need assistance with criminal, family and civil law matters.
1300 651 188
10am–4pm, Mon–Fri
www.legalaid.qld.gov.au
Legal Aid QLD website
SA
Women's Safety Services SA
Supports women and children who are experiencing and/or escaping domestic and family violence.
1800 800 098
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.womenssafetyservices.com.au
WSS SA website
Legal Services Commission of South Australia
Provides legal assistance, including legal representation for those who need it most but can't pay for it.
1300 366 424
9am–4.30pm, Mon–Fri
www.lsc.sa.gov.au
LSC SA website
TAS
Legal Aid Tasmania
Provides legal services, including advice, representation, family dispute resolution and education, especially to economically and socially disadvantaged residents.
1300 366 611
9am–5pm, Mon–Fri
www.legalaid.tas.gov.au
Legal Aid TAS website
VIC
safe steps Family Violence Response Centre
Statewide response service for women, young people and children experiencing family violence.
1800 015 188
24 hours, 7 days a week
www.safesteps.org.au
safe steps website
Victoria Legal Aid
Helps people with their criminal, family and civil law matters, including representing those who need it most.
1300 792 387
9am–5pm, Mon–Fri
www.legalaid.vic.gov.au
VIC Legal Aid website
WA
Women's Domestic Violence Helpline
Provides counselling, referral and support services for women experiencing family and domestic violence.
1800 007 339
(08) 9223 1188
24 hours, 7 days a week
Legal Aid Western Australia
Promotes access to legal information and criminal, family and civil law services for all residents.
1300 650 579
9am–4pm, Mon–Fri
www.legalaid.wa.gov.au
Legal Aid WA Website
Financial Support
National Debt Helpline (NDH)
A not-for-profit service that helps people tackle their debt problems. NDH offers free, independent and confidential financial counselling.
1800 007 007
9.30am–4.30pm AEST, Mon–Fri
www.ndh.org.au
NDH website
Moneysmart
An initiative of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Moneysmart helps Australians take control of their money with free tools, tips and guidance.
www.moneysmart.gov.au
Moneysmart website