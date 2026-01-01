Domestic and family violence (DFV) is a pattern of abusive behaviours used by one person to gain or maintain power and control over another in a relationship. This form of abuse can take place in any intimate relationship, such as:
- Romantic partnerships
- Child, parent and elder relationships
- Caregiving relationships
It can include, but is not limited to:
- Financial abuse
- Physical or sexual abuse
- Emotional or psychological abuse
- Threatening or coercive control
Specific examples of how these forms of abuse might happen through the manipulation of insurance products include:
- Withholding information, including documents or withholding information from the insurer as part of a joint policy
- Reducing coverage or cancelling a policy without consultation
We understand that domestic and family violence can range from an isolated event to an ongoing, long-term experience.
We recognise that everyone’s situation and needs are unique; and we’re committed to providing tailored support when our customers need it most.