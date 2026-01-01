^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

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Supporting customers impacted by domestic and family violence

We recognise that domestic and family violence (DFV) is serious and affects a cross-section of individuals within the Australian community. We’re committed to supporting those who are impacted by domestic and family violence, including financial abuse.

Our Domestic and Family Violence Policy outlines the support we offer for our customers experiencing domestic and family violence, as well as a list of organisations that provide free and confidential support services.

We understand that you may indicate or disclose your situation when you contact us, and we are committed to providing compassionate and practical assistance during these challenging times.

Understanding domestic and family violence

Learn about domestic and family violence, including financial abuse, and discover how Budget Direct is committed to supporting you.

What is domestic and family violence?

Domestic and family violence (DFV) is a pattern of abusive behaviours used by one person to gain or maintain power and control over another in a relationship. This form of abuse can take place in any intimate relationship, such as:

  • Romantic partnerships
  • Child, parent and elder relationships
  • Caregiving relationships

It can include, but is not limited to:

  • Financial abuse
  • Physical or sexual abuse
  • Emotional or psychological abuse
  • Threatening or coercive control

Specific examples of how these forms of abuse might happen through the manipulation of insurance products include:

  • Withholding information, including documents or withholding information from the insurer as part of a joint policy
  • Reducing coverage or cancelling a policy without consultation

We understand that domestic and family violence can range from an isolated event to an ongoing, long-term experience.

We recognise that everyone’s situation and needs are unique; and we’re committed to providing tailored support when our customers need it most.

What is financial abuse?

Financial abuse is a form of domestic and family violence, where a family member, intimate partner, or caregiver controls, misuses, or takes away another person’s money or financial resources. This tactic is commonly used to gain or maintain power and control within an intimate relationship, making the person dependent on someone else and unable to support themselves.

The forms of financial abuse may be subtle or more obvious, and may include:

  • Preventing someone from working or earning money
  • Taking their wages or benefits
  • Running up debts in their name
  • Forcing them to hand over control of their bank accounts or assets
  • Damaging their credit rating

Safeguarding our customers

At Budget Direct, we are committed to supporting customers who are impacted by domestic and family violence and to safeguarding their security, privacy, and safety.

Privacy and safety

Information that you give to us about your situation will be kept confidential. We will also do our best to minimise how often you need to repeat your story.

Additional security measures

We take protecting customer information seriously. With customer safety and security in mind, we can offer an additional layer of security to safeguard your privacy.

Preferred communication methods

Your privacy and safety are paramount. We can discuss specific ways to communicate with you safely, such as using alternate contact methods or specified times.

Fast-track claim

We consider the unique circumstances of our customers to offer a fast-tracked review of claims, including financial hardship applications.

Support services

While our primary role is to support you with your insurance needs, we understand the impacts of domestic and family violence may require extra support. For free and confidential support services for all Australians, please see the list of support organisations.

Support person

We are committed to taking extra care with customers who experience vulnerability. Customers can nominate a person, for example, a family member, friend, or lawyer, to assist and support them.

Specialised team

Our employees have completed domestic and family violence training relevant to their role. We have dedicated claims teams that can provide support for those customers experiencing or impacted by domestic and family violence.

Joint policy separation

We understand that insurance can provide peace of mind, and we will support customers if they want to start an independent policy and maintain continuity of cover.

Frequently asked questions

How can Budget Direct support me if I'm experiencing domestic and family violence?

We are committed to providing practical support tailored to your unique situation. This can include:

  • Assistance in separating a joint policy
  • Additional measures to safeguard privacy
  • Contact details for relevant support organisations
  • A fast-tracked claim or financial hardship application
  • Immediate support to assist with a claim

Will disclosing domestic and family violence affect my insurance policy or claims?

Disclosing family violence will not affect our customers’ eligibility to maintain a policy or make a valid claim (terms and conditions still apply). Knowing about your situation allows us to better support you through your journey.

How will my privacy be protected if I disclose domestic and family violence?

Your privacy and safety are paramount. Our employees are trained to handle what you tell us with sensitivity and confidentiality.

We have measures in place to safeguard your personal information and can discuss specific ways to communicate with you safely, such as using alternate contact methods or specified times.

What if I have a joint policy and I am impacted by domestic and family violence?

We can assist you with separating a joint policy to ensure your safety and financial independence. Please contact us to discuss your options, and we will work with you to manage this process sensitively and securely. If you are unsure if you have a joint policy you can speak to one of our consultants.

What if I'm not ready to disclose my situation but need help with my insurance?

You can tell us only what you feel comfortable sharing. We may ask questions to determine the best way we can offer support but you can choose how you answer them.

You can contact us to discuss any concerns you have about your policy or payments. Our team can provide general assistance, and if you later feel ready to share more, we are here to listen and offer further tailored support.