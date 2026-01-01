1. Notify us
A member of our team will help you lodge your claim over the phone.
Mon–Thur 8:30am – 7:30pm; Fri 8:30am – 5:30pm AEST
life.claims@budgetdirect.com.auEmail us
Budget Direct Life Insurance
PO Box 342
Toowong QLD 4066
2. Complete the claims booklet
Once we’ve been notified of a claim, we’ll send a claims booklet to the relevant party for them to complete, sign and return to us.
The policy schedule shows what can be claimed.
3. Leave it with us
We’ll assess the case based on the information provided in the claims booklet and other supporting documentation, which may include:
- policy schedule
- death certificate
- medical reports
- test, examination or laboratory results
- any other supporting documentation we require.
We may also pay for additional examinations or tests and investigations.
4. Get a decision
On acceptance of the claim, we'll promptly pay you (or your beneficiaries or legal representative) the benefit amount as a lump sum or, in the case of Income Protection Cover, a monthly benefit.