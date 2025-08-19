^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Can you rent out a granny flat in Queensland?

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

19 August 2025 | See disclaimer

Over the next three years, thousands of Queenslanders will be able to move into existing granny flats that may have previously been occupied by the homeowner’s family member or a teenager in the home who has since moved out.

Homeowners are now being encouraged to rent out secondary dwellings, such as granny flats, to more than just their immediate family to make it easier for Queenslanders looking for more easily accessible and affordable accommodation options amidst the state’s housing crisis.

The Queensland Government has said that the changes are for a three-year period only, at this stage.

Granny Flat Regulations in Queensland

Previously homeowners were restricted to only renting out a granny flat to someone in their immediate family, but now those restrictions have been removed. Now granny flats can also be rented out to someone other than an immediate relative.

According to the Queensland Government, the relationships and interactions between those who live in the home will no longer be as scrutinised during development assessments and won’t factor into how a piece of land will be used.

Are granny flats a good investment?

Queenslanders looking for affordable accommodation now have the opportunity to live in a granny flat that may have not previously been rented out. And choosing to rent out a granny flat will allow homeowners to collect rent from a wider population of tenants.

To get the most out of a granny flat as an investment make sure you know what to do to settle in as a new landlord. You can start by:

  • Ensuring you have an understanding of your rights and responsibilities as a landlord

  • Establish a rental amount so you can attract the right tenant and have a signed rental agreement in place 

  • Keeping up with repairs and maintenance so your granny flat stays in good condition

  • Consider engaging a real estate agent to manage the rental

Insuring Your Granny Flat with Budget Direct

Your granny flat would need to be insured together with your main residence and your sum insured must take into account both buildings.

For example, if your main residence is worth $500,000 and your granny flat is worth $200,000, the nominated sum insured to insure your property as a whole would be $700,000.

The main distinction to make is whether you’ll list your property as ‘Owner-Occupied’ or ‘Rented to Tenants’. Both options are acceptable for insuring a granny flat but they’ll cover different things. And you can only choose one or the other since, again, you won’t be able to insure your main residence and granny flat separately.

Here’s what’s covered based on which option you choose.

Insure Your Granny Flat as ‘Owner-Occupied’

If you choose to list your main residence and granny flat as ‘Owner Occupied’, you’ll be able to add optional covers including Personal Effects and Accidental Damage. This option will cover both your main residence and granny flat, even if you’re renting out your granny flat.

If you have specified personal effects like an engagement ring that you want covered by your insurance policy at the main residence, listing your property as ‘Owner-Occupied’ may be your preferred choice so that you can add Personal Effects cover to your policy – an option that’s not available if it’s listed as ‘Rented to Tenants’.

Insure Your Granny Flat as ‘Rented to Tenants’

If you choose to list your main residence and granny flat as ‘Rented to Tenants’, this allows you to add ‘Landlord Options’ as an optional cover which includes cover like ‘Tenant Default’ and ‘Malicious Damage or Theft by a Tenant’.

So, if you’re more concerned about losing out on rent due to tenant default or malicious damage or theft by the tenants living in your granny flat, this could be your preferred option as Landlord Options are not available if your property is listed as owner-occupied. This will also mean the policy will include the additional benefit of loss of rent as a result of an insured event.

Optional Covers Based on Occupancy Type

When it comes to adding optional covers to your Home Building Insurance, Contents Insurance or combined Home and Contents Insurance policy to insure your granny flat, it’s important to consider your primary needs and decide which optional covers are best for your situation.

Refer to the table below for optional covers available based on the type of occupancy.

Optional CoversOwner OccupiedRented to Tenants
BuildingContentsBuildingContents
FloodYesYesYesYes
Motor BurnoutYesYesYesYes

Accidental Damage*

YesYesNoNo
Sum Insured SafeguardYesNoYesNo
Personal EffectsNoYesNoNo
Commercial StorageNoYesNoYes
Landlord Options
Tenant DefaultNoNoYesYes
Malicious Damage and Theft by TenantNoNoYesYes

* You are not covered for accidental loss or damage caused by a tenant living in the home or a paying guest staying in the home.

If you’re in doubt about how to insure your granny flat and main residence, please contact us.

Learn more about Budget Direct’s Home Insurance.

FAQs

How much does it cost to build a granny flat?

Granny flats can cost upward of $50,000 and up to or even exceeding $200,000 depending on the materials and the contractor you decide to work with.[1][2][3]

When did the granny flat regulations in Queensland change?

The changes took effect on Monday 26 September 2022. Queensland Legislation was updated at this time. It’s important to note that the regulations are initially only in force for 3 years.

Do you need council approval for a granny flat?

All new granny flats will normally require building approval, so you will need to speak to your local council to understand any development approval requirements. Owners must also ensure the dwelling complies with smoke alarm requirements and all other health and safety regulations.

How many people can live in a granny flat?

Generally, granny flats aim to accommodate smaller households such as students, single people, older people and couple-only households. Check with your local council if there are any restrictions.

See More Landlords Guides

References

  1. Hoek Modular Homes, 2022, A Buyer’s Guide to Purchasing a Granny Flat in Brisbane, Qld
  2. Rob Schneider, 2022, How Much Does a Granny Flat Cost?
  3. Jared Jeffrey, 2022, How much does a granny flat cost? | 2022 cost guide

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information. Because we don't know your financial needs, we can't advise if this insurance will suit you. Please consider your needs, the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement and Target Market Determination when deciding to buy insurance.

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