Changes to Budget Direct Health Insurance
For a number of years, Budget Direct has been facilitating the delivery of private health insurance through our health insurance partner, GMHBA Limited (GMHBA).
On 25 May 2018, Budget Direct stopped offering health insurance to new customers.
Following a review, we have also decided not to continue facilitating the delivery of private health insurance under the Budget Direct brand.
On 6 December 2019, all current Budget Direct Health Insurance members were automatically moved to a comparable product with our health insurance partner GMHBA Health Insurance, or one of GMHBA's brands, Frank Health Insurance.
For more information, please select the relevant brand below.