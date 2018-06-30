When is the best time to Visit hawaii?
If holidaying in Hawaii has been on your bucket list for awhile now, the best time to visit Hawaii is in February. You’ll enjoy the warm weather and minimal rainfall which is ideal for all sorts of outdoor activities. You’ll also pay less for things like flights and accommodation as February is before the peak travel season. It’s also one of the quietest months of the year for tourists so you won’t be too swamped by the holiday crowds. You can also find cheaper rates and fewer visitors in the late spring.
Hawaii is blessed with warm weather year round, but given it’s proximity to the tropical zone, there is a definitive difference to it’s seasons, namely, dry and wet. The dry season goes from April through to September and the rainy season is October to March. Given the spread out nature of the Hawaiian islands, there can be big variations in the amount of rainfall seen throughout the year, with the island of Hilo seeing almost the same amount of rainfall in November as Honolulu does for the whole year. Hurricane season runs from June through to November, though tropical storms can occur at any time of the year.
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The cheapest time to fly to Hawaii is during February and March. The most expensive month to fly is December when the holiday period falls, with January being very expensive as well. The peak travel months of June and July are surprisingly not the most expensive months for flights, with middle figure prices.
Brisbane departure, accurate as of June 2019, averages collected by kayak.com.au
July and August are the most expensive months for accommodation within Hawaii. The whole later half of the year with the exception of September is generally the most expensive time to stay, while you’re more likely to find an accommodation deal from January through to May. The holiday period at the end of the year sees a particularly high spike in accommodation prices. The holiday period at the end of the year sees a particularly high spike in prices for hotels in Hawaii.
prices are based off an average of hotel prices for one week with 2 guests
(3 star hotels located within Honolulu)
June and July are considered to be the peak holiday times for Hawaii and are the busiest months of the year with record numbers of tourists visiting the islands during those months. To avoid crowds, try planning your trip for after July as the number of visitors drops off down to September and October, which are the quietest months for tourists. The number of tourists spikes again towards the end of the year around the holidays in December.
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Take a walk on the wild side with a guided volcano tour. You can catch a glimpse of lava either by boat, by helicopter or hikes with professionals. If you’re heading to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, make sure you stop by the Volcano Village on the way or make your way to Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano and the tallest mountain from base to peak in the world.
Getting out on the water in Hawaii is a must, and you’ll be spoilt for choice for activities. Try scuba diving, snorkelling, paddleboarding and more. Or time your visit to coincide with whale watching season, the peak of which is from January to March.
To get a taste for the real Hawaii, make your way to a Hawaii luau, or Hawaiian feast. You’ll dine like a king while enjoying some local entertainment.
It’s easy to see why Hawaii is one of the top wedding destinations in the world. But if you’re not quite ready to tie the knot, you can still partake in some of the more relaxing experiences Hawaii has to offer with one of the many retreats and spas.
If you’re wondering which beaches you should be heading on your Hawaiian vacation, be sure to keep these locations top of mind.
Considered to be of the most popular beaches in Hawaii, Wailea beach is perfect for visitors looking to snorkel, boogie or body surf close to some of the more popular resorts in Hawaii.
Makena beach is one of Maui’s largest undeveloped beaches, stretching 2/3rds of a mile long. Located between two black lava outcroppings Makena offers up the opportunity for all the usual water activities but is also the perfect spot for a picnic.
A complete list of popular annual events and festivals can be found here, but here are a few of the best Hawaiian events and festivals held throughout the year.
Taking place on Memorial Day, the Lantern Floating Ceremony is held to commemorate those who gave their lives in service to their country. More than 40,000 people gather each year at Ala Moana Beach Park to send off beautifully crafted floating lanterns just before sunset.
King Kamehameha Day is a state holiday that honours King Kamehameha who united the Hawaiian Islands into one royal kingdom in 1810. The holiday is celebrated with lei draping, parades, hula and festivals on all the Hawaiian Islands.
The Merrie Monarch Festival is a week-long celebration that is held the week after Easter honouring King David Kalakaua (the Merrie Monarch) who revived Hula and other Hawaiian arts. The week is filled with free music and performances, parades and free music and art exhibits.
Hawaii is the birthplace of surfing as we know it today and is deeply ingrained in Hawaiian culture. Naturally then, surfing is one of the most popular activities for people travelling to Hawaii, but the waves in Hawaii aren’t only for experienced surfers, beginners can enjoy surfing too. The islands of Hawaii experience big swells all year round and the weather is consistently warm for most of the year too. With the difference between seasons being limited to mainly summer (May to October) and winter (November to April), it’s not about when to surf in Hawaii, but where. For surfing during the winter, head to the north shores, but during the summer months make your way over to the south shores.
Before your trip to Hawaii here are some important things to know before your trip.
This information was sourced from lonelyplanet.com/usa/hawaii/visas as of 2019.
There are no specific health risks travellers are advised to be aware of when travelling to Hawaii. It is advised that travellers take reasonable precautions when deciding when to travel to Hawaii as natural disasters such as tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are known to take place there.
Vaccinations need to be taken before leaving for your trip. Try to get your vaccines 4-8 weeks before your trip.
There are currently no specific vaccines recommended for travelling to Hawaii, or anywhere on the United States mainland. It is important to make sure you are up to date with routine vaccinations and check The US Centre for Disease Control to keep up to date with any changes in vaccine recommendations before your travels.
See Smartraveller for
travel advice for United States of America
The cheapest month to fly to Honolulu is during February. The cheapest accommodation deals can be found during April.
The rainy season in Hawaii runs from October through to March.
Summer is considered to be the peak tourist season in Hawaii with June and July seeing the highest number of tourists coming to the islands. December is also a busy tourist month for Hawaii.
You will be covered in the event of a volcanic eruption if the following condition is met; The volcanic event was not publicly known prior to purchasing the travel insurance policy. See the product disclosure statement for further cover details.
To be covered for claims on a two and three wheeled motor vehicle you must comply with the following conditions:
As the Driver:
Yes – all our international travel insurance policyholders can access our worldwide, 24/7 overseas medical and emergency assistance service. If you have a medical emergency, you (or someone else on your behalf) must contact us as soon as possible.
If you’re wondering what to pack for your trip to Hawaii, check out our Travel Packing List for a customisable list. This Hawaii travel guide can also help you work out where to stay and give you some great Hawaii travel tips.
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