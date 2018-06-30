Hawaii is the birthplace of surfing as we know it today and is deeply ingrained in Hawaiian culture. Naturally then, surfing is one of the most popular activities for people travelling to Hawaii, but the waves in Hawaii aren’t only for experienced surfers, beginners can enjoy surfing too. The islands of Hawaii experience big swells all year round and the weather is consistently warm for most of the year too. With the difference between seasons being limited to mainly summer (May to October) and winter (November to April), it’s not about when to surf in Hawaii, but where. For surfing during the winter, head to the north shores, but during the summer months make your way over to the south shores.