When is the best time to Visit vietnam?
If you’re looking for warm weather and cheaper flights and accommodation, March is the month to travel to Vietnam. You’ll miss typhoon season happening later in the year, meaning you won’t be restricted by bad weather for all of the amazing outdoor activities and tours on offer. Temperatures in the center and south of Vietnam enter the high 20’s for travellers chasing the sunshine.
For the best weather for your holiday, travel to Vietnam during the dry season which runs from December through to April to avoid heavy rainfall and monsoons. This way you’ll enjoy dry and hot weather and avoid the heavy rainfall of the monsoon season.
In the north of Vietnam the summer months of July and August. See the most typhoons and the highest rainfall.
The central part of Vietnam is usually the most affected by typhoons, particularly during July through to October.
The southern region of Vietnam experiences typhoons from the months of May through to October as a result of strong winds from the Indian Ocean.
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The cheapest month to fly to Vietnam is October, which is also the peak typhoon month for most of the country, so if you’re looking to save on flights this is a great time to visit. For those looking for cheaper flights without the accompanying downpours, flying during the months of February and March are excellent options. The most expensive months to travel to Vietnam are December and January during the holiday period when people are more likely to travel abroad.
Brisbane departure, accurate as of June 2019, averages collected by kayak.com.au
Predictably the cheapest months for accommodation in Vietnam are during typhoon season, specifically August and September. For cheaper than average accommodation rates during the drier seasons, March will be the best month. Prices spike for the holiday season around December and January which are when tourist numbers are highest.
prices are based off an average of hotel prices for 7 nights with 2 guests
(3 star hotels located within Ho Chi Minh City)
December through to April sees the highest number of tourists arriving in Vietnam. Drawn in by the dry season and all the activities on offer without the threat of heavy rainfall, international arrivals into the country soar despite the slightly colder temperatures of winter. Understandably there are less travellers making their way to Vietnam during typhoon season from May through to November.
Spend less
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Be sure to take in some of the more impressive sights Vietnam has to offer with a visit to places like the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, Hoi An Ancient Town and Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum.
If you’re interests run towards culinary delights, Vietnam has much to offer. From food tours, to street food markets and authentic Vietnamese cooking classes, there’s plenty of options to fill your plate.
Experience the very best of Vietnam’s best nightlife without breaking the bank. The growing nightlife scene has extended throughout all of Vietnam to all of the major tourist spots,so wherever you go, you can be sure of a great night out.
Whether you’re after multi-level shopping malls for the latest fashions, or street markets for home-made quality goods, Vietnam’s shopping scene is a sight to behold. Don’t forget to barter to make sure you get a good deal!
Previously called Saigon, Ho Chi Minh is the busiest city in Vietnam receiving the most amount of visitors in the country. Make sure you visit the shops in Ho Chi Minh if you’re after a bargain, or embark on one of the many Vietnam tours that start in the city.
Home to the world’s largest cave, Hang Son Doong, Phong Nha-Ke Bang boasts an array of fun activities including a zipline journey over the river, hiking through the jungles or exploring the many caves.
Hidden away in the Mekong Delta, Phu Quoc is the largest island in Vietnam and has something to please everyone, from sandy white beaches and deep forests to luxury resorts and a relaxed social scene.
Located in the Ba Be National Park, The Golden Bridge or Da Nang is a pedestrian bridge that provides visitors with stunning views of the national park and is one of Vietnam’s most impressive tourist attractions.
If you’re looking to head off the beaten track, make your way to the Truong Son Mountain Range where you might spy the rare fauna that live in the mountains such as the Annamite rabbit, the Chinese Pangolin and the Douc Iangur.
The Hoi An Lantern Festival is held every month to celebrate the full moon. Considered to be one of the most sacred times in the Buddist calendar, the full moon lantern festival has its origins in the 16th century, and is celebrated by placing brightly coloured lanterns on the Thu Bon river and holding musical performances and poetry readings.
Taking place in Hue City, the Hue Festival is held every two years to celebrate the cultural and historical values of the city. Commencing with an opening ceremony, the Hue Festival encompases many different events, from the Kite Flying Festival, the Poetry Festival and many sporting events.
Taking place on the first day of the first month of the Vietnamese calendar, Tet is the most important holiday in Vietnam. People celebrate by making as much noise as possible, setting off firecrackers, playing drums, bells and gongs while parades are held all over the country.
Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994, Ha Long Bay is just a short drive from the capital of Hanoi and is home to striking limestone islands and inlets surrounded by emerald waters. You can take your choice of exploring the beautiful bay by boat, swimming, snorkeling, hiking or kayaking. Eat at one of the floating restaurants before you explore the many unusual rock formations hidden in the caves dotted around the islands.
If you’re planning a trip to Vietnam, here are some things to know before you go.
This information was sourced from smartraveller.gov.au as of 2019.
There are no specific health risks travellers are advised to be aware of when travelling to Hawaii. It is advised that travellers take reasonable precautions when deciding when to travel to Hawaii as natural disasters such as tsunamis, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are known to take place there.
Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Extreme cases can result in liver damage.
Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Malaria is transmitted through mosquito bites. There are no available vaccinations to protect against Malaria, therefore bite prevention is the main deterrent. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, fatigue and abdominal pain.
Rabies is a result of the rabies virus which is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals such as dogs and monkeys. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, musclespasms and headaches.
Vaccinations need to be taken before leaving for your trip. Try to get your vaccines 4-8 weeks before your trip.
This will prevent any contamination of the diseases through food and water whilst in Vietnam.
Malaria is contracted through mosquito bites. Whilst you should take precautionary acts against bites whilst in Vietnam, it is highly recommended to take prescription medicine before, during and after your trip to prevent malaria.
Rabies can be found in dogs, bats and other mammals in Vietnam. It is important to vaccinate against this prior to your trip, especially if you will be doing outdoor activities that put you at a higher risk of coming in contact with animals.
You might need this if travelling in Vietnam for longer than a month, or travelling to rural areas. Talk to your doctor about whether or not you should be vaccinated against this before your trip.
This information was sourced from wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/traveler/none/vietnam as of 2019.
See Smartraveller for
travel advice for Vietnam
March is the best month to travel to Vietnam with cheaper flights and accommodation and warmer weather.
Typhoons are most common in the months of September, October and November.
October is the cheapest month to fly to Vietnam, however this is also the peak typhoon month for most of the country.
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