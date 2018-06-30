For the best weather for your holiday, travel to Vietnam during the dry season which runs from December through to April to avoid heavy rainfall and monsoons. This way you’ll enjoy dry and hot weather and avoid the heavy rainfall of the monsoon season.

North Vietnam

In the north of Vietnam the summer months of July and August. See the most typhoons and the highest rainfall.

Center

The central part of Vietnam is usually the most affected by typhoons, particularly during July through to October.

South Vietnam

The southern region of Vietnam experiences typhoons from the months of May through to October as a result of strong winds from the Indian Ocean.