Kids Games: Screenless Boredom Busters

All parents know that whether it's after school, on holidays or during a long road trip; you can't beat having plenty of kids games on hand.

And instead of passing the family iPad around, these boredom-busting kids games will keep everybody engaged and provide an opportunity to expand their knowledge.

Pick from a range of indoor games, outdoor games, and educational games based on your child's age and the number of participants and find the perfect way to keep your little ones entertained.

Whether you're looking for an easy party game like hide and seek, a game where your kids can aim for a high score, or an activity that uses logic and reason; there should be something everyone can enjoy!

We understand how important it is to protect your kids of all ages from too much screen time and to nurture their growing brains with fun, stimulating kids games.

We also know how important it is to protect your kids across all stages of life, especially in the event of an illness or injury which prevents you from earning an income. For peace of mind, be sure to check out Budget Direct Life Insurance.

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

Budget Direct Life Insurance issued by NobleOak Life Limited. Read the relevant PDS and TMD at budgetdirect.com.au/life-insurance.html before making decisions about the product.