^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Life Insurance

For Budget Direct Life Insurance policies purchased on or after 14 February 2022

The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited (ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302) (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by AGS. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

AGS does not issue or guarantee the Budget Direct Life Insurance products. Descriptions of product benefits and features are a summary of general information only and is not personal financial advice. The insurer, NobleOak Life Limited, adopts the Life Insurance Code Of Practice. They have information on this on their site here. They have information about support for those experiencing vulnerability or hardship here; about making a complaint here; and about insurance premiums here.

For Budget Direct Life Insurance policies purchased on or before 30 June 2018

This insurance was arranged by AGS on behalf of the insurer, Hannover Life Re of Australasia Ltd (ABN 37 062395 484). It is administered by Genus Life Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 89 631 536 537), an Authorised Representative of NobleOak Services Ltd (AFSL 286798), on behalf of the insurer Hannover Life Re of Australasia Ltd.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.