For Budget Direct Life Insurance policies purchased on or after 14 February 2022

The Budget Direct Life Insurance suite of products (Budget Direct Life Insurance) is issued by NobleOak Life Limited (ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302) (NOL). NOL and its representatives handle all claims. Budget Direct is a brand owned by AGS. AGS receives a commission from NOL for all Budget Direct Life Insurance policies issued by NOL.

AGS does not issue or guarantee the Budget Direct Life Insurance products. Descriptions of product benefits and features are a summary of general information only and is not personal financial advice. The insurer, NobleOak Life Limited, adopts the Life Insurance Code Of Practice. They have information on this on their site here. They have information about support for those experiencing vulnerability or hardship here; about making a complaint here; and about insurance premiums here.

For Budget Direct Life Insurance policies purchased on or before 30 June 2018

This insurance was arranged by AGS on behalf of the insurer, Hannover Life Re of Australasia Ltd (ABN 37 062395 484). It is administered by Genus Life Insurance Services Pty Ltd (ABN 89 631 536 537), an Authorised Representative of NobleOak Services Ltd (AFSL 286798), on behalf of the insurer Hannover Life Re of Australasia Ltd.