L-R:Bronwyn Fardon, PR Budget Direct, Milo, and Sam Jacklin, CEO AWLQ
Budget Direct, powered by Auto & General, is proud to donate $50,000 to the Animal Welfare League Queensland (AWLQ), a major contribution driven entirely by the company’s own employees.
The donation was made as part of the company’s People’s Choice Charity Program, an internal initiative where employees nominate and vote for the community organisations close to their hearts. This year, the team threw their support behind AWLQ, reflecting both the staff’s passion for animal care and Budget Direct’s position as a leading provider of pet insurance.
Andrea Peters, Executive General Manager of Media, Marketing and Acquisition at Budget Direct, said the donation is a natural extension of the company’s values and its connection to pet owners across Australia.
“We’re incredibly proud of our people for championing this donation to the Animal Welfare League Queensland,” said Ms Peters.
“Caring for animals is a cause that sits very close to our hearts. It’s not just a reflection of our values, it’s also at the core of what we do every day through our pet insurance products.
“Our team knows firsthand how much pets mean to Australian families, so being able to support the Animal Welfare League’s vital work in sheltering, treating and rehoming animals in need is an absolute privilege.”
Sam Jacklin, CEO of AWLQ, welcomed the donation and praised the collaborative spirit of the partnership.
“This generous $50,000 donation from the Budget Direct team will make an immediate, life-changing difference to the animals in our care,” said Ms Jacklin.
“Running our shelters and providing veterinary care to thousands of surrendered and neglected animals requires significant resources, and we’re deeply grateful that the staff at Budget Direct chose to stand with us.”
Budget Direct’s commitment to protecting furry family members is backed by some of the country’s most prestigious pet insurance awards for 2026 including:
- Canstar - Outstanding Value Pet Insurance Accident and Illness
- Canstar - Outstanding Value Pet Insurance With Routine Care
- Finder - Insurer Of The Year Pet Insurance
In addition to the $50,000 contribution, Budget Direct is continuing to build on its relationship with AWLQ through its sponsorship of The Dogie Awards, an upcoming red carpet dog event.
The glamorous event will bring pet lovers together to celebrate their four-legged friends while raising additional, crucial funds for AWLQ’s operations.
The Dogie Awards will take place on Sunday 29 November at The Officers Mess in New Farm from 11.00am–2.00pm with tickets available now.